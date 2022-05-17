From Initial Rejection To Helping Others Succeed

Yvette Clermont Wants To See Future Generations Be Financially Prepared. This month I spoke with Yvette Clermont. She is a mortgage consultant with Inlanta Mortgage, in Sarasota, Florida. When Yvette was a young woman she tried to obtain a mortgage loan. When she met with a lender she was...
The number of homes and condominiums on the market hopped up in a year-over-year comparison for the first time in three years, signs of a potential change in a real estate market that has broken price records fairly routinely of late, according to metrics released Thursday by the Realtors Assocation of Sarasota and Manatee.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Foster care advocates say the shortage of homes available to take in kids is putting programs in crisis. They desperately need new foster care parents as the state faces a fentanyl epidemic as highlighted in a 10 Investigates Special "Overdosed." There are 22,000 kids in foster...
In the May 2022 issue of SRQ Magazine, we ran a BrandStory marketing feature on Sarasota Military Academy. Below is an excerpt. The 2022-23 school year marks the 20th anniversary of Sarasota Military Academy. That’s twenty years of creating an inclusive, challenging and rewarding experience for countless young men and women–building a generation that has led with Honor, Integrity, and Respect. Founded in 2002 on the original campus of St. Martha’s School in downtown Sarasota, SMA is a non-profit, tuition-free, public charter school for students in Grades 9-12. A Middle School Campus for Grades 6-8 was added in 2014 in East Sarasota. During its twenty years, SMA has educated over 20,000 cadets and is poised for continued growth.
The cost of living in the Tampa area is way up. Houses cost more. Rents are higher. Gas and groceries are more expensive. One way to save a little bit of money is to check out the suburbs. You get a little more bang for your buck and don’t have to deal with all of the hustle and bustle of the city. None of the Tampa area suburbs on this list are particularly cheap by any means. But Niche compiled this list based on information from the US Census and other agencies measuring things like the cost of living, schools, crime rates, and property values.
If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. Circus fans may never know the real scoop, or what went on behind the scenes. Arthur Concello, a former innovative trapeze star, then executive director of the circus said at the time, “I personally like Sarasota, but, some of the stockholders have been getting the feeling that Sarasota doesn’t want us here.” [1]
A home in Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Susan Macrae, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 503 Casey Key Road to Richard and Delores Harris, of Powder Springs, Georgia, for $5.7 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,590,500 in 2010.
Shrewd and sly, coyotes have earned a reputation as cunning creatures, but many of us know little about the wild canines that inhabit our neighborhoods. And much less about how to live with them. Read on to learn more about coyote identification, how they came to Florida, and management techniques....
A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Lara Briggs, of Sarasota, sold their home at 166 Bryant Drive to 166 Bryant LLC for $5.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.8 million in 2018.
Less than a month after announcing plans to open new locations in Pasco County, Woodie’s Wash Shack, a fast-growing car wash chain, has acquired three NASCAR Car Wash facilities in Pinellas County, growing its footprint there from two to five locations. The car washes — located at 8680 Park...
It is hard to imagine how, other than through demonic influence, a Christian church and its pastor could come to be the force behind an effort to use the church and the public schools to recruit young people between the ages of 12 and 18 into a homosexual and transgender “pride conference.”
Note: Capt. Kirk is on leave for a while. Meanwhile, enjoy this classic from 2018. This is the time of year for all of nature to be renewed with a new generation. Birds are hatching, animals are being weaned and sea creatures are being born and hatched. For those of...
Mason Ayres, the president of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation for nearly six years — a tenure where he shepherded two of the largest gifts in the foundation’s 47-year history — has announced his retirement. Ayres retirement is effective Sept. 30, according to a statement. The news...
Manatee County commissioners visited Washington, D.C. with the hope of obtaining federal funding for the future construction of a second span at the Fort Hamer Bridge. According to Commissioner Carol Whitmore, some of the individuals with whom the commission will be meeting are Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Rep. Vern Buchanan and federal transportation officials.
Summertime, and the Florida living is easy. Now that most of the tourists are gone, it’s the perfect time to act like one. Sure, it’s hot, hot, hot. But that’s what beaches and pools are for. It’s time to suit up — and forget the rumpled relic from last summer at the bottom of your drawer. If you want to make a splash, it’s time for a new suit. Here are some ideas.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can find a “Farmers Market” almost every day of the week on the Suncoast. But are they really “Farmers” markets these days? Whatever you call them, they are very popular!!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me...
Not for squares, a Florida property that comes with not one, but two, round houses on the same lot is now for sale in Polk County. Located at 6550 Timberlane Rd. in Lake Wales, the estate features two. octadecagon (18-sided) homes, one that is currently used as a short term...
Some residents in the Keystone area of northwest Hillsborough County say they did not know a major housing development was about to encroach on their rural community until they saw survey sticks being placed in the ground in late February. What You Need To Know. The Patterson Road Residential project...
Like grouper or snapper but with a slightly sweet flavor and firmness, the tripletail used to be somewhat of an unsung fish. Now it’s taking center stage as the menu headliner—as well as the namesake—of Tripletail Seafood & Spirits in The Landings. So, what makes this eponymous dish, known simply as the Tripletail Dinner, such a guest favorite?
Comments / 0