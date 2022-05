Gizelle Bryant stays in drama on RHOP. Filming for the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Potomac” is underway. Interestingly enough, there are already a lot of rumors spreading around. In fact, it’s been alleged that Gizelle Bryant may have fallen out with Candiace Dillard. Bloggers noticed that Candiace unfollowed Gizelle on Instagram. Not too long after, reports came out. It’s rumored that Gizelle accused Chris Bassett of being inappropriate with her. And she supposedly said that the alleged situation took place at last season’s reunion. While the details didn’t specify what the alleged inappropriate behavior was, some fans of the show believe that Chris may have been accused of hitting on Gizelle.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO