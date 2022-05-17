Reactions to Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of ‘Raw’ (Featuring David Shoemaker), Plus John Bradshaw Layfield Joins the Show

For all the flak the WWE takes when its booking decisions defy common sense, it probably gets too little credit when it executes logical, entertaining plans for its top stars. With that in mind, it’s “give credit where it’s due” time: If reports about the three challengers Roman Reigns will face this summer are correct, WWE has lined things up for him perfectly. Considering the way Reigns is positioned, that’s no easy feat. In his current Tribal Chief/Head of the Table/GOD Mode incarnation, Reigns holds the company’s two most important men’s championships (one for more than 600 days) and seems unbeatable....

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO