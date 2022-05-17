ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Reactions to Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of ‘Raw’ (Featuring David Shoemaker), Plus John Bradshaw Layfield Joins the Show

By Evan Mack
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night after Monday Night Raw, WWE released a statement saying that Women’s Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out because of creative...

www.theringer.com

411mania.com

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Are Naomi And Sasha Banks Backstage For WWE SmackDown?

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Sasha Banks and Naomi’s “Monday Night Raw” walk-out and what it means for their futures — most immediately, what it means for their status regarding Friday Night Smackdown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and whether WWE and their Women’s Tag Team Champions could reach common ground. The answer, at least for now, appears to be no.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
Financial World

WWE commentator Jimmy Smith on Naomi and Sasha Banks incident

WWE commentator Jimmy Smith is an interesting guest, and many wanted to hear his opinion regarding Naomi and Sasha Banks incident. “This is not a work,” Smith said for Unlocking the Cage, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “This really actually happened from everything, I wasn’t there I was calling...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why all 3 of Roman Reigns’ next title challengers make sense (and which 1 might win)

For all the flak the WWE takes when its booking decisions defy common sense, it probably gets too little credit when it executes logical, entertaining plans for its top stars. With that in mind, it’s “give credit where it’s due” time: If reports about the three challengers Roman Reigns will face this summer are correct, WWE has lined things up for him perfectly. Considering the way Reigns is positioned, that’s no easy feat. In his current Tribal Chief/Head of the Table/GOD Mode incarnation, Reigns holds the company’s two most important men’s championships (one for more than 600 days) and seems unbeatable....
WWE
Us Weekly

Stephanie McMahon and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s Family Album With Daughters Aurora, Murphy and Vaughn: Photos

Wrestling royalty! Since Stephanie McMahon married Paul “Triple H” Levesque, they’ve expanded their family and become proud girl parents. “My eldest daughter has already started training and I would encourage them to follow their passion and whatever they believe in as long as they work hard at it,” McMahon said of Aurora, born in 2006, […]
WWE
411mania.com

Naomi’s WWE Contract Reportedly Expires Soon, Note on Sasha Banks Before Walkout

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on Monday due to alleged issues with creative involving themselves and the women’s tag team division. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Naomi’s contract with the WWE is expected to be expiring soon, but it’s unknown exactly when. She was reportedly in negotiations for a new deal leading up to this incident. Dave Meltzer suggested WWE may not have offered her a significant enough offer as they felt she wasn’t leaving due to family in the company.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wrestler Appears To Suffer 'Freak Accident' During Taping

A potential accident unfolded at the end of Wednesday night's taping of AEW Rampage, which airs Friday. Fan-recorded videos shows wrestler Bryan Danielson's foot stuck between the ring and entrance ramp. It reportedly took 10 minutes to free him. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, pushed off assistance...
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Merchandise Pulled From WWE Shop

If you're a fan of The Boss & Glow, you won't be able to buy their merch directly from WWE. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Calls Current WWE Star A Future World Champion

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years with WWE and throughout the course of his career The Viper has won many championships. Orton has won a world title 14 times in WWE where he currently holds the Raw Tag Team Titles with Riddle. On Friday the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE

