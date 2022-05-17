ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PGA Championship odds, field notes, best bets, and PGA Tour picks

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
Photo by AP Photo/Matt York

It’s time for the men’s second major of the year.

This year’s PGA Championship will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and judging by what we’ve been hearing early in the week, the players have quickly fallen in love with the Perry Maxwell original.

Despite many of the game’s young, rising, and established stars all playing great golf entering the week, it’s a pair of middle-aged legends grabbing all the headlines.

Tiger Woods returns to the scene of his 2007 PGA Championship win and admits he’s “feeling a lot stronger” compared to his physical limits at the Masters just over a month ago.

And, of course, the biggest storyline line both missing and very much present this week: Phil Mickelson. Last year’s PGA champ decided to stay at home as his self-imposed sabbatical continues.

Jordan Spieth is in search of the career grand slam and enters in incredible form. In his last two starts, he has a win and a runner-up. Not bad.

Golf course

Southern Hills | Par 70 | 7,556 yards

Southern Hills was recently renovated by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2018 with the goal of reinstituting many of the features Maxwell carved into the Earth back when it originally opened in the late 1930s. In 2007, many of the bunkers had become smooth, circular, and had lost all the character Maxwell gave them. Now, the charm has returned.

Key statistics

Hanse has opened up many of the driving lanes around this track, making driving accuracy a little easier to come by. Obviously, when a par 70 course measures longer than 7,500 yards, having a little more power doesn’t hurt. But, judging by what the field has said early in the week, two key stats stand out among the rest.

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

These greens are tricky to hit, especially when you consider the players will have long irons in their hands more often than not, so finding them in regulation is going to be a huge advantage (duh). However, the rough around Southern Hills isn’t long Bermuda anymore. It’s mown-down and run-off areas, which only means one thing: Tight lies. Have to target guys with polished short games (looking at you, Cam Smith).

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. TPC Scottsdale, 2. Memorial Park Golf Course, 3. Annadale GC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

