Carteret County, NC

Carteret Court Dockey - May 18

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ABDUL-ALI,HAMEEN W/C SIMPLE $ 103.34 FOOD LION 05CR 050666. 2 ALCORTA,CHAD,LOUIS EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG ALVARADO,E 22CR 701044. 3 ASPIOTE,FRANCES,ALEXAN DWLR VIOL LDP - IMPAIRED REV BURTON,M 22CR 701084. SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE 047/35 BURTON,M 22CR 701084. 4 BAUTISTA,JUAN,MENDOZA DWLR NOT...

Barbara Joyce, 54; incomplete

Barbara Joyce, 54, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra: The Refuge in Greene County

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a place in Greene County that’s doing so much for so many. The Refuge is a camp aimed at giving children from all walks of life a chance to have fun. Host Ken Watlington chats with Sammy & Desta Hudson, the folks behind The Refuge in Greene County. The Hudsons […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Area Death Notices - May 19, 20 & 21

Suzanne Lyford, 73, originally from Hopkinton, MA passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
State
Virginia State
Carteret County, NC
Government
City
Wade, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
WITN

Two charged with Washington bank robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made arrests in a bank robbery that happened earlier this year in Washington. The United Bank on Carolina Avenue was held up back on February 23rd after a man came into the bank, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money. On...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

2022 Father and Men Conference in Greenville coming June 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Father and Men Conference is coming up. The idea for this event is the provide an experience that is dedicated to the engagement, learning, and equipping of men and fathers, through various forms of delivering the message. The goal is to improve the quality of life for society by building […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Strong winds rip roof off Wilson County home

While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, areas east Wake County are feeling the biggest impacts Friday morning. In Lucama, winds ripped the metal roof of a mobile home on Bass Road. Panels came off the home and blew across the street. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Cheesesteak with the Chief in Morehead City on Friday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The new Chief of Police in Morehead City will be introduced Friday. You can also enjoy a delicious treat during the event. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Police Chief David Kelly will give a free cheesesteak to the first 40 people he speaks with from The Cheesesteak Hustle food truck. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Person
James
wcti12.com

Havelock woman and her dog encounter black bear in the backyard

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock woman captured an encounter between her pet and a black bear Thursday morning. Damaris Arias said her dog Canon was hanging out in the backyard when the bear approached. Canon was not hurt, and the bear climbed a tree in the yard to...
HAVELOCK, NC
islandfreepress.org

Worrell 1000 competitors land on Hatteras Island

The 13 Worrell 1000 competitors made an impressive landing near ORV Ramp 49 in Frisco on Thursday afternoon, May 19, on one of the final legs of their race up the Eastern Seaboard to the Virginia Beach finish line. The teams departed Atlantic Beach, NC, on Thursday morning to start...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southwestern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 14 miles north of Goldsboro, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Elm City, Fremont, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Macclesfield, Saratoga and Eureka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Public Notice: Jones County Public Schools - Notice for children with disabilities in private/parentally- placed and home schools

A meeting will be held on May 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 p.m. at Jones County Board of Education, 320 West Jones Street Trenton, NC 28585. The purpose of this meeting is to consult with private schools and parents of parentally placed private school students as well as home-schooled students. We will discuss students with disabilities, their needs and location in order to decide which students will receive services, what services will be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services will be evaluated. The contact person is Danielle Bryan Khalas, Director of Exceptional Children and Student Services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rehab facility breaks ground in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – As addiction and overdoses continue to take lives throughout our state, a new facility in Eastern North Carolina is seeking to make a big difference. The new rehab facility, Haven at Blue Creek, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Greenville couple Rich and Colleen Ballot founded the new facility. “Our hope […]
GRIMESLAND, NC
wcti12.com

Deputies searching for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager. Officials said Jared Jones, 17, was last seen in the Greenville area. They said he was wearing black and white pants, a gray t-shirt, a hat and a black and blue hoodie.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Cox Family Home Dedication

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood over the past year and is gearing up to continue. On Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m., Habitat will celebrate Christine Cox and family with a home dedication at 1904 Wake Street. The home dedication will acknowledge her journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as she and her family prepare to move into their home. The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County High School Class of 2022 senior walk

Greene County High School seniors walked the halls of the five different Greene County schools dressed in their cap and gown. In addition to this tradition being a morale booster for the end of the school year, this also gives children a glimpse into what it will look like when they graduate. It is also an opportunity for the graduating class to see some of their old teachers that have helped them reach this milestone.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Drug operation leads to arrest of 18 in Martin County, one suspect held on $1M bond

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-month operation within Martin County has led to the arrest of at least 18 people, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Williamston Police Department conducted the operation over several months. Officials said they also received help with concerned citizens “to take […]

