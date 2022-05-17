Carteret Court Dockey - May 18

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southwestern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 14 miles north of Goldsboro, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Elm City, Fremont, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Macclesfield, Saratoga and Eureka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
