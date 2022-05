Join hosts Allen Halas, Patrick Carroll and Omar Beckom each week for the latest in underground hip hop, from the Breaking And Entering world headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. Today, we’re talking about the new Kendrick album, Freddie Gibbs getting beat up in Buffalo, Cardi B’s “technical difficulties” and more. Plus we talk to Breonte about his latest single, “Somebody New.” Listen to it today!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO