GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV/WPDE) — Authorities have made an arrest after locating the remains of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver confirmed the discovery during a press conference on Monday afternoon from the Georgetown County Judicial Center, during which he announced the arrest.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO