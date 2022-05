The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will host a new hands-on STEAM Camp, themed “DNA Forensics,” June 6-10. Open to children from fifth through eighth grade, the camp will take place on the University’s campus. Cost of registration is $275 per child or $250 per child for University of Findlay faculty and staff, and includes instruction, all required materials, and a STEAM Camp t-shirt. A family reception will be held Friday, June 10 at noon. Enrollment space is limited and provided on a first come, first served basis.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO