Dolores A. Schugel, age 93 of New Ulm passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Ridgeway on 23rd Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Gerald Meidl officiating. Burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. The Christian Mothers will be praying the Rosary 4pm at the Cathedral on Wednesday. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home –NORTH Chapel and will continue from 9:30 – 10:30 am on Thursday at the funeral home.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO