ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL player who struggled with mental health after career-ending injury hopes to help others

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQDJh_0fhLeLZD00

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill native played football as a child and made it all the way to the NFL, but he said a devastating injury sent him into a deep depression.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was there as Roderick Byers and others from his hometown talked about mental health and ways to help others like him.

[ WSOC SPECIAL SECTION: Mental Health Resources ]

As a little boy, football was Byers’ dream. He played for Clemson University and helped them win a national championship.

“My career, I suffered from anxiety, depression. The worst part is that I didn’t know I was dealing with that,” he said.

He made it to the NFL, signing with the Carolina Panthers, but a serious spinal injury ended his career, which he said sent him into a deeper hole.

“I had attachment issues to the jersey and to the person who was wearing it. And I didn’t feel like I had value outside of that, so I was safe just trying to find my identity away from being a football player,” Byers said.

Byers said he trusted God to help him get out of depression. On Tuesday, he joined city, county and school leaders in Rock Hill to talk about ways to help others.

[ Charlotte’s Hidden Crisis: County-by-County mental health resource guide ]

“We acknowledge there’s problems. We’re figuring out ways to help those, so we won’t have to deal with those problems as much as we’ve been doing,” he said.

A report from Rock Hill Schools shows that in 2021, 500 students expressed suicidal thoughts, with many of those students in elementary school.

The district has created a department of mental health to address the crisis. Byers hopes to partner with them in the near future to reach kids in need.

“You have to be real with them, vulnerable with them. Take off armor and remove egos, and really meet these children and listen,” Byers said.

(WATCH BELOW: Mental health advocate walks to raise awareness for suicide prevention)

Mental health advocate walks to raise awareness for suicide prevention

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Health
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Rock Hill, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#American Football#Channel 9#Clemson University#The Carolina Panthers#Rock Hill Schools
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy