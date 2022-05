Destination Oxford is back with the 8th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Oxford. The event is free for the public. Come out and enjoy the show as cars line up on the downtown stretch of North Lamar. Registration is $30 for one car and $20 for each additional car. Participants must sign in at the Stage presented by CB’s Customs.

