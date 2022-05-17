ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

Truck driver rams ambulance in road rage incident, arrested for DUI

By Fox 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – On Monday evening, May 16, a Stevens County Fire District 7 ambulance was heading back to the station when an angry driver rammed the side of the emergency vehicle....

