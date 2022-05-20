2022 05/20 – Adler William Waterbury

Adler William Waterbury, 11, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 2010, in Breese. Adler was a student at Sandoval Grade School where he made many good friendships and looked forward to recess. He loved to play sports and made quite the impression playing...
Joseph M. Peters, age 67 of Carlyle, passed away at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Mr. Peters was born in East St. Louis on June 1, 1954, a son of Frank and Christine (nee Vogel) Peters. Joe was an avid Cardinals fan who could always strike up a conversation about baseball. He enjoyed his many years of work at Community Link and loved making friends with the staff and residents at Caring First Nursing Home. Joe was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle.
Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
ST. LOUIS — This week's Vintage KSDK goes back to May 15, 1968, the night 39 tornadoes hit 10 states, including Missouri and Illinois. One of the hardest-hit communities in the Bi-State was the town of Freeburg, Illinois. Four people were killed in the town of 2,000, and more...
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested for burglary. Anthony Hardin Junior of North Howard Street was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies. A 28-year-old Odin man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registry. Roy Cochran of Franklin Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville, Illinois Friday morning. He has been identified as Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri. His preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt chest trauma. The incident happened at Illinois Route 143 at North University Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. […]
Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
ALTON - Along with friends and family, the nonprofit community is mourning the sudden death of Bob Gill, a tireless volunteer with many Metro East organizations and a dedicated lobbyist for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club.
"Bob led lobby teams. He was really active on the local level," said the Sierra Club's Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-coordinator of the Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. "He also was a photo documentarian, led drum circles for our Spring into Healing event and worked with the Confluence Climate Collaborative.
"One of the first big issues he worked on with the Sierra Club was a challenge to logging at Pere Marquette State Park."
Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
EDWARDSVILLE - Two homeless people were charged Thursday with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a detached garage in Alton.
Charlotte L. Boomershine, 42, and Larry A. Stark, 52, both listed as homeless out of Alton, were each charged May 19 with burglary, both Class 2 felonies.
(Madison County, MO) A Farmington man, 21 year old Zackery B. Graham, has a court date in Madison County circuit date Monday, May 23rd, on charges of trafficking drugs ad tampering with a motor vehicle, both felonies. He's being held in Madison County on a $100,000 cash only bond. Graham was arrested by Fredericktown Police.
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A shooting was reported in Madison County, Illinois Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 6:22 a.m. District 11 Troopers and ISP Zone 6 DCI Investigators responded to the scene at southbound Illinois 255 near New Poag Road. ISP said they are “working on developing a possible […]
