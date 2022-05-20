ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval, IL

2022 05/20 – Gage Ian Rolllinson

By WJBD Staff
Cover picture for the articleGage Ian Rollinson, 19, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on February 14, 2003, in Breese. Survivors that will remember Gage’s love for his family and friends include his parents Ashley and Ricky Niepoetter of Sandoval; grandparents Kim and Tim Starr of Sandoval, Donna and Rick...

2022 05/24 – Joseph M. Peters

Joseph M. Peters, age 67 of Carlyle, passed away at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Mr. Peters was born in East St. Louis on June 1, 1954, a son of Frank and Christine (nee Vogel) Peters. Joe was an avid Cardinals fan who could always strike up a conversation about baseball. He enjoyed his many years of work at Community Link and loved making friends with the staff and residents at Caring First Nursing Home. Joe was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle.
CARLYLE, IL
2022 05/22 – Charles Lee Adams, Sr.

Charles Lee Adams, Sr., 87, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:25 am May 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 4, 1935, in Mount Vernon to the late W. R. and Nora (Robinson) Adams. Charles married Beverly (Lewis) Adams on December 15, 1956, at the Bluford Baptist Church. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage.
BLUFORD, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Thursday cancellations

The Salem Recreation Department-YMCA Thursday night’s Men’s Softball games are canceled for this evening. Make-up games for this date will be Monday, June 6th at the same time.
SALEM, IL
Centralia, IL
Breese, IL
Sandoval, IL
Salem, IL
Wednesday cancellations

Salem Recreation Department/YMCA Men’s Softball Games are canceled tonight. Make-up games will be Monday, May 23rd at the same time.
SALEM, IL
Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
Saturday Cancellations

The May Car Show at Evergreen Christian Church has been canceled for today and rescheduled for next Saturday, May 28.
Matt Berry
Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Bond, Clay, Clinton, Edwards, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Bond; Clay; Clinton; Edwards; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Massac; Monroe; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Randolph; Richland; Saline; St. Clair; Union; Wabash; Washington; Wayne; White; Williamson TORNADO WATCH 248 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BOND CLAY CLINTON EDWARDS FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MASSAC MONROE PERRY POPE PULASKI RANDOLPH RICHLAND SALINE ST. CLAIR UNION WABASH WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Friday, May 20th, 2022

A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested for burglary. Anthony Hardin Junior of North Howard Street was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies. A 28-year-old Odin man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registry. Roy Cochran of Franklin Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WOW, Germania open new Jerseyville event venue

JERSEYVILLE - The Brynildsen family continues to expand their hospitality businesses with a new venue adjacent and accessible through their new Germania Brewhaus location. Just a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville at 309 N. State St., Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, of Alton, opened its event center adjacent and accessible through Germania, which will be the new venue's bar and beverages area. Germania is owned by the Brynildsens' sons Ben Brynildsen, along with his wife, Maggie, and Jared Brynildsen, and his wife, Carolyn. This is Barbie and Bryan Brynildsens' first event center location in Jerseyville; the couple also own WOW Event Center, 515 E. 3rd St., and WOW on Broadway, 630 E. Broadway, both in Alton. Their son Matt Brynildsen and his wife, Reilly, also are involved with the WOW Event Center and becoming more involved as the business grows.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Mascoutah Man Suspected of Fleeing Police in Oakdale Arrested

A Mascoutah man suspected of eluding police last month was arrested in Ashley last Friday. Michael Dawson, 42, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants from Madison, Randolph, and St. Clair counties. Dawson was the man who fit the description of a burglary suspect who...
MASCOUTAH, IL
No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
Meth and firearm seized in Hillsboro

A routine traffic stop in Montgomery County led to the eventual confiscation of over 90 grams of meth. During the early morning hours (Fri) a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 16 in Irving Township east of Hillsboro. The Deputy made contact with the driver,...
HILLSBORO, IL
Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill. Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property …. Attempted break-in reported at St. Louis mayor’s …. Teen charged in crash that killed 5 on Mother’s Day …. 3x Olympic steeplechaser Emma Coburn prepares for …. Proud to Serve:...
GREENVILLE, IL
Alton humanitarian, documentarian Bob Gill remembered

ALTON - Along with friends and family, the nonprofit community is mourning the sudden death of Bob Gill, a tireless volunteer  with many Metro East organizations and a dedicated lobbyist for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club. "Bob led lobby teams. He was really active on the local level," said the Sierra Club's Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-coordinator of the Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. "He also was a photo documentarian, led drum circles for our Spring into Healing event and worked with the Confluence Climate Collaborative. "One of the first big issues he worked on with the Sierra Club was a challenge to logging at Pere Marquette State Park."
ALTON, IL
Two charged in Alton garage break-ins

EDWARDSVILLE - Two homeless people were charged Thursday with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a detached garage in Alton. Charlotte L. Boomershine, 42, and Larry A. Stark, 52, both listed as homeless out of Alton, were each charged May 19 with burglary, both Class 2 felonies.
ALTON, IL
Man crashes pickup into Maryville business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A 65-year-old man was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital Monday night after he crashed his pickup into a Maryville business. Jill Frieden got a Facebook message Monday night from Maryville police informing her that a Chevrolet Silverado crashed...
MARYVILLE, IL

