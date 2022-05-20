2022 05/20 – Gage Ian Rolllinson

JERSEYVILLE - The Brynildsen family continues to expand their hospitality businesses with a new venue adjacent and accessible through their new Germania Brewhaus location. Just a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville at 309 N. State St., Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, of Alton, opened its event center adjacent and accessible through Germania, which will be the new venue's bar and beverages area. Germania is owned by the Brynildsens' sons Ben Brynildsen, along with his wife, Maggie, and Jared Brynildsen, and his wife, Carolyn. This is Barbie and Bryan Brynildsens' first event center location in Jerseyville; the couple also own WOW Event Center, 515 E. 3rd St., and WOW on Broadway, 630 E. Broadway, both in Alton. Their son Matt Brynildsen and his wife, Reilly, also are involved with the WOW Event Center and becoming more involved as the business grows.

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO