CLEVELAND, Miss.— The Delta State University Alumni Association recently honored its past presidents during its inaugural Past Presidents Dinner. The special occasion was hosted April 9 in the Atrium of Kent Wyatt Hall. After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was opportunity for the current and past leaders of the organization to reconnect, fellowship and discuss the past and future of the DSU Alumni Association.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO