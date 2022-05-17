ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jags' Trevor Lawrence ranked 21st on PFF's top-25 under 25 list

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJ7e8_0fhLUgcQ00

After years of questionable quarterback performances, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally got lucky enough to select a bonafide quarterback prospect in 2021. Of course, that quarterback was Trevor Lawrence, who the Jags took with the No. 1 overall pick after acquiring the league’s worst record (1-15) in 2020.

Unfortunately, the organization made a huge mistake when it came to pairing him with the right coach as a rookie, and 2021 didn’t go as fans were hoping. At the same time, it allowed the rookie to showcase his mental toughness, and he passed that test with flying colors and even was able to have some eye-opening performances.

For the aforementioned reasons, Pro Football Focus named Lawrence to their top-25 players under 25 list this week. Here is what analyst Trevor Sikkema had to say about the second-year quarterback as he was slotted at the No. 21 spot.

21. QB TREVOR LAWRENCE, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lawrence’s rookie season wasn’t the triumphant year many were hoping for from the No. 1 overall pick, with him tallying 3,600 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. But let’s be real, there’s no chance it was going to be under Urban Meyer and the circus that was the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Among all the chaos, Lawrence still showed flashes of that special quarterback ability while navigating the typical NFL learning curve. With Doug Pederson now as his head coach, we’re expecting a huge leap from Lawrence in Year 2.

Lawrence’s struggles have been well documented on the web, but for whatever reasons, the flashes he showed haven’t been. They didn’t go unnoticed by Sikkema, though, who also feels Lawrence can take those positives and build from them alongside a new coach in Doug Pederson.

Pederson’s addition is one that’s being overlooked when it comes to what the Jags added this offseason. He’s an upgrade over Meyer because he has NFL experience as a player, NFL head coaching experience, and has a great understanding of NFL offenses and young quarterbacks.

While the talent around Lawrence is another thing to factor into his success heading forward, there could be enough talent around him to take a Year 2 leap. Some candidates who could be solid contributors for him include Travis Etienne, James Robinson (depending on his recovery), Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, and Jamal Agnew, to name a few. Sure, those aren’t household names, but Pederson has been in this same position before, as his 2017 Philadelphia Eagles team didn’t have a lot of notable skill players at the time outside of Zach Ertz.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Azeez Ojulari bulked up considerably this offseason

New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has used the offseason to increase his size and strength in order to match up better on the edge. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft played as an edge rusher for the Giants at around 245-pounds. In his rookie season, he was able to put up promising production as he recorded 13 QB hits and 8.0 sacks over the course of 17 games.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Trevor Lawrence
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four Clemson freshmen who could make an immediate impact in 2022

Clemson is no stranger to freshmen making a day-one impact on the field. Between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Justyn Ross, the Tigers have been blessed with talented and productive first-year players in years past. Ranked as No. 10 in the country by 247Sports Composite, Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class has two five-star commits and eight four-star commits among 20 total players in the class. Nine of the 20 enrolled early in the spring, giving coaches and fans an early glimpse of the team’s newcomers. Clemson’s spring game and the spring practices don’t compare to an entire college football season. Still, with...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Deion responds to Saban, Eagles gaining ground, Aikman on Wentz's last chance

Deion Sanders knows where the bodies are buried. That was the implication, anyway, as the former Cowboys cornerback responded to comments made by Alabama coach Nick Saban regarding college football’s new NIL deals for student athletes. After Saban went off on how Texas A&M and Sanders’s Jackson State program seemed to circumvent the rules, the Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective… and included a subtle warning that he knows things about paying players that the NCAA would likely rather not come out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy