Tulsa, OK

PGA Championship 2022: Tiger's humblebrag, Koepka's Beergate take, and Phil thoughts highlight Tuesday interviews

By Joel Beall
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA — Tuesday serves as car wash day at the PGA Championship, with player after player paraded through the interview area at Southern Hills. Most discussions centered on the tournament and the course, the presence of a certain 15-time major winner and the absence of a defending champ. But sometimes the...

Golf Digest

Pereira's nerves, Zalatoris' putting and those pesky pebbles: 5 factors that could decide the PGA Championship

TULSA — It’s a hardcore golf fan’s leaderboard. The casual weekend watcher might not be familiar with either member of Sunday’s final pairing at the PGA Championship: Chilean rookie Mito Pereira and soft-spoken Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick. But PGA Tour Live addicts have long identified both players as overdue for the type of breakout performance they’re putting forward this week.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Cooler temperatures equate to a cold reality for Tiger Woods in Saturday 79

TULSA — This version of Tiger Woods needs warmth like he needs air to breathe. It’s an absolute prerequisite if he’s to play good golf. You may prefer sweater weather over a scorcher, but Tiger’s happiest these days when he’s constantly wiping sweat from his forehead. Warmth is his friend. Humidity, that’s even better. It lubricates his body. Helps him forget about his fused back and the hardware holding his right leg together.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Will Zalatoris is leading because of a shocking rise in this one statistic

TULSA — The Will Zalatoris playbook already is rather familiar despite his brief tenure on the PGA Tour: attack with ball-striking and hope to rattle in a few putts. It’s worked pretty well—though not well enough to win a tournament. And he’s been close, particularly in majors, where he has finished in the top-10 in four of his first seven appearances, including second place in his Masters debut last year.
TULSA, OK
Sports
Golf Digest

PGA Championships 2022: The only thing standing in front of former teammates Will Zalatoris and Cam Young is each other

TULSA — They took separate routes to get here at the PGA Championship. Cameron Young fought the wind and somehow won, turning in one of the rounds of the tournament. Will Zalatoris … well, Zalatoris struggled Saturday, walking off the 18th like he needed a hot shower and a hug. But Young and Zalatoris will start Sunday in the same positions at the same time, and though they share the same destination where they want to go allows only for a party of one.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tyrrell Hatton already trashed Augusta National. Now he's upset with the setup at Southern Hills

TULSA — Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hold back how he feels about, well, how he feels. If you didn’t know that already from the endless number of on-course outbursts he’s displayed over the years following good, bad and indifferent shots, it was crystalized after the final round of last month’s Masters when the 30-year-old Englishman offered an uncensored opinion about how “unfair at times” the layout at Augusta National can be.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: To nobody's surprise, John Daly is the most surprising man at Southern Hills

TULSA — There is less time than you might think, when you wake up at 5:45 a.m. to watch John Daly smash the metaphorical champagne bottle against the metaphorical hull of Southern Hills Country Club to kick off the 2022 PGA Championship, to consider the life choices that brought you to this moment. Call it 30 seconds to brush your teeth, 30 minutes of riding a shuttle through grimmest Tulsa, and then a bit of walking before—at roughly 6:56 a.m.—the man himself emerges onto the first tee to the heartiest shouts the gallery can muster at such an early hour:
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

Five intriguing club pros to keep an eye on during the 2022 PGA Championship

All the big guns are at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., for the 2022 PGA Championship. Story lines abound. Can Masters champion Scottie Scheffler complete the second leg of the Grand Slam? Will fellow Dallasite Jordan Spieth, looking to complete the career Grand Slam, get in his way? Can Rory McIlroy end a majorless drought that dates to 2014? Where will Tiger Woods be come Sunday? Will we get a first-time major champion?
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

Bill Spiller: The man who broke golf’s color barrier

There wasn’t much opportunity for a young Black man in Tulsa, Okla., in the early 20th century. There wasn’t much peace, either. Tulsa, site of this week’s PGA Championship being played at Southern Hills Country Club, also happens to be the site of one of the more violent attacks on African Americans, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and it’s where Bill Spiller came of age. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t stay in Tulsa too long.
TULSA, OK

