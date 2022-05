Brandi Carlile joined forces with Wynonna Judd for a tender performance of "The Rose" at the Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration on Sunday night (May 15). Carlile and Judd captivated the crowd at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium with warm, reverberating vocal harmonies and emotive delivery. During one of her verses, Judd struggled to fight back her tears as she sang, and she turned to the band to ask them to play that part over again.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO