Worcester, MA

Man recounts frantic attempt to warn neighbors in Worcester fire that killed 4

By Mary Saladna
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. — A man who survived a devastating fire that claimed the lives of four people in Worcester, Massachusetts, said he is haunted by the faces the neighbors he tried to save. “I didn't realize it was going to go up so fast. The whole building was...

www.wcvb.com

NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA
WCVB

Crews battle multi-alarm fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston fire crews battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out Friday afternoon in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. At about 3:45 p.m., heavy fire could be seen in an occupied 2 1/2 story building at 4 Sargent St. in Dorchester, Boston Fire said. Boston Fire said it appears...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mass., Officials Say

A woman and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, authorities said. The woman, who appeared to have been shot by the man, had a restraining order against him for a year, authorities said Friday, announcing their deaths. The shooting at a home on Mudge...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Officials identify four killed in Worcester apartment building fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — Investigators on Wednesday identified the four people killed in a devastating weekend fire in Worcester. The deadly fire broke out early Saturday morning in the six-family building at 2 Gage St. Firefighters struck four alarms to call for additional resources to fight the fire. Two people...
WORCESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Arrested for Fall River Shooting

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested three people in connection to a daytime shooting in the city yesterday that damaged a Third Street home. Kayvon Ashton, 36, of Brockton has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempting to commit assault by discharging a firearm, among other charges.
FALL RIVER, MA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Make Arrest In Multiple Golf Club Thefts

FRAMINGHAM — The Framingham Police began an investigation into multiple thefts from Golf Galaxy (1 Worcester Rd) in recent weeks. Detectives were able to identify items being sold through various online marketplaces, matching those from the thefts from Golf Galaxy. Information was obtained and a suspect was identified. Detectives,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

DA: Woman and man found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy. At approximately 1:21 p.m. on Thursday, Lynn police responded to 23 Mudge St. for a reported shooting. First responders found a man and a...
LYNN, MA

