ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How Gas Prices Are Determined

By Jim Patterson
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcS0j_0fhLKmhW00
Getty Images

As gasoline prices keep climbing, many frustrated drivers might be asking "Who controls gas prices?" The short answer is: No one person, company or government can really be said to set gas prices.

But it is possible to break down some of the major factors that go into determining what a gallon of gas sells for.

Let's take a look.

Crude Oil

The Department of Energy has a handy chart that breaks down the major expenses involved in turning crude oil in the ground into the refined gas you can put in your car.

The biggest, accounting for a bit more than half the price you pay, is the price of crude oil – the raw material from which gas is refined.

Unfortunately, the price of that raw material has been on a tear for over a year now, bringing gas prices higher with it. West Texas Intermediate crude now trades for about $110 per barrel. A year ago, it was only $65 per barrel. In 2020, during the depths of the recession caused by COVID-19, WTI prices briefly turned negative because global oil demand fell so fast that oil storage facilities filled up with unwanted oil. Since then, global oil demand has come roaring back, but global oil output has been slower to recover from the cuts that OPEC and many energy companies implemented.

Unfortunately, there's little sign of oil prices dropping much for now, which makes it hard to say when gas prices will go down, either.

Taxes

The next biggest factor determining gas prices, according to the Department of Energy, is gas taxes – specifically, the state, local and federal taxes levied on fuel.

No one loves paying taxes, but they can't be blamed for the recent run-up in gas prices. The 18.4-cent-per-gallon federal tax on gas hasn't been increased in about three decades. Some states have actually cut or suspended their own gas taxes recently in an attempt to give motorists some relief.

Sadly, those reductions haven't done anything to keep the average price of gas from hitting new records.

Other Factors Determining the Price of Gas

The remaining factors controlling gas prices are a mix of related costs: refining crude into gasoline and other fuels, transporting it to stations by pipeline and truck, and marketing it.

This bucket of costs includes refiners' profits on turning barrels of oil into barrels of gasoline, and these days, those profits are soaring. Some refineries closed due to the slump in fuel demand during the pandemic, which means bigger profit margins for those that remain, now that demand is strong.

If you want to share in some of those profits as an investor, instead of just funding them as a driver, check out these three refiner stocks to consider buying. Maybe they will provide some comfort during your next expensive fill-up.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?

Drivers in 2022 face an increasingly painful experience every time they fill up their gas tanks. National-average regular unleaded gas prices sit at $4.23 per gallon as of this writing – up 2% from $4.13 just a week ago, up 29% from $3.28 at the start of the year and 45% higher than the $2.91 national average a year ago.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Oil Stocks
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Why are gas prices so high, and what will bring them down?

Gas prices are setting records on an almost daily basis. Wednesday’s record price of $4.40 a gallon, according to AAA, was quickly eclipsed Thursday when the national average hit nearly $4.42 a gallon. Why do gas prices seem to know only one direction these days? It’s easy to blame oil companies, gas station owners, even the president for the record-breaking prices. But there are actually a lot of factors that contribute to the price at the pump — whichever direction it’s moving — including the cost of a gallon of gas itself.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
money.com

Gas Prices Are Spiking Again and Could Hit a New Record High Soon

Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

US gas prices could surge to $4.50 a gallon, expert says

Gas prices hit another record Wednesday, but one expert projects things could get even worse for U.S. motorists. The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy