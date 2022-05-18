This new restaurant may be coming to downtown Flowery Branch

Commercial property on Main Street in Flowery Branch. - photo by Scott Rogers

Downtown Flowery Branch may be getting a new Mexican restaurant.

Details are scarce, but Flowery Branch City Council is set to vote Thursday, May 17, on a lease for El Sabor Costeno Taqueria in the new retail-apartment building at 5519 Main St.

El Sabor would be the first tenant in the city-owned building that stretches between Railroad Avenue and Church Street.

El Sabor “has been interested in this suite for many months and has made several visits to the site,” a city document states.

Armando Altamirano Emiliano of Flowery Branch said Tuesday, May 17, he’s excited about starting the restaurant, which would be his first.

“I like downtown Flowery Branch,” he said. “It looks like a good place for a taqueria.”

The lease term for the 1,259-square-foot space would be for five years.

“The building is not finished on the inside, and the city is providing an allowance for tenant improvements for the tenant,” according to the document.

“I’m very excited to finally get some action going downtown,” said Flowery Branch downtown event coordinator Renee Carden.

Flowery Branch has struggled to fill space in the building, which has been open for about a year.

City Council voted in March to fire Oakhurst Realty Partners LLC, a company that had been hired to attract tenants to the building. The contract was to end in 60 days.