Allentown, PA

Allentown police say missing woman with autism found

By 69 News
 4 days ago

Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Teen Reported Missing from Schuylkill County

A teen from Schuylkill County has been reported missing. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, a 16 year old female went missing from East Brunswick Township, near New Ringgold overnight Friday into Saturday. Troopers say the teen was last seen in her home on Hope Avenue around 8:30pm,...
Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Allentown police officers being hailed heroes after saving man who fell into river

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown officers say they were in the right place at the right time after rescuing a local man who was found submerged under water in the Lehigh River. Two Allentown police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking after they jumped in the Lehigh River near Adams Island when they realized a man was submerged underwater.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Fisherman’s death investigated as possible drowning in Poconos, coroner says

First responders recovered the body of an angler Saturday afternoon from a stream in the Pocono Mountains, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. The death of 81-year-old Howard Cohen, of Philadelphia, is being investigated as a possible drowning, though it is possible a medical event played a role, Coroner Tom Yanac told lehighvalleylive.com.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
One dead in Route 183 crash

PENN TWP., Pa. - A Tennessee man was killed in a crash on Route 183 in Berks County. It happened just before 6:00 this morning in Penn Township. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The victim was 29-year-old Paul Sarduy of Tennessee. Police...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Man convicted in deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Pottstown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting another man on Easter Sunday in 2019. Stephen Moore, 34, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joshua Smith, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Man found overdosing during search warrant in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Police executed a search warrant in Easton on Friday morning, following a two-week long investigation. The Easton Police Department, under the authority of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and members of Easton’s Special Response Unit executed the search warrant in the 200 block of Cattell Street.
EASTON, PA
Autism
Public Safety
Police report suspects fled traffic stop in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say fled a traffic stop in Scranton. According to a release, police are looking for any information on the individuals or vehicles seen in the below pictures. Police say two yellow motorcycles and blue quad fled a traffic stop […]
SCRANTON, PA
One injured in Chester County fire

E COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A juvenile is in the hospital after jumping from the second floor of a home during a fire. The fire broke out around 4:15 this afternoon on Ebelhare Road in East Coventry Township, Chester County. Firefighters from Chester and Montgomery counties responded. There was heavy...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Reading Police search field near Blue Marsh Lake for evidence

Update: Reading Police say they have found remains believed to belong to missing cab driver Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, in a field near Blue Marsh Lake. https://berksweekly.com/crime/remains-of-missing-cab-driver-found-suspect-charged-with-homicide/. Original Post: The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search in the area of Old Church Road and Lake Road in...
READING, PA
Police: Man hides in basement attempting to rob home

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he attempted to rob a house by hiding in the basement in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 9:46 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a residence on Little Gap Road in Lower Towamnesing Township for the report […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA

