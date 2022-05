Originally published May 19 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Not since the historic 1994 midterms has so much of Idaho’s electorate turned out to vote in a midterm primary election. The primary election in Republican-dominated Idaho usually determines the ultimate winner of the general election — and, on Tuesday, voters largely showed up at the polls to support establishment Republicans over their far-right challengers for statewide races.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO