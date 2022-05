TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hundreds of children in Vigo County are stocked up with food for the start of summer thanks to donations from the community. 250 backpacks were filled with food for children this summer thanks to your donations to our annual “Pack it Back” program. The effort is to ensure that children have food during their summer break and even provide them with a new backpack for the upcoming school year.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO