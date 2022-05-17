ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato reveal potential names for baby number four

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree months after announcing they’re expecting baby number four — a girl — Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are sharing potential names...

Michael Bublé reveals training with Derek Hough ended with two MRIs

Michael Bublé reveals Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough did more than whip him into dancing shape for the “Higher” music video — Derek “broke” him. Michael danced with Derek’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, for the visually stunning music video that saw them perform ballroom steps that would dazzle the DWTS judges.
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
