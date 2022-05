The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its approval Monday of the first non-prescription at-home COVID-19 test that also detects the flu. The test allows users to swab the inside of their nose and send the sample to the test’s manufacturer, Labcorp, for analysis. In addition to influenza A and B and COVID-19, the test can also detect respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly called RSV.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO