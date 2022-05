One of the biggest real estate firms in Nashville, Fridrich & Clark Realty, announced Wednesday the additions of Chase Ballenger, John Sullivan and Kirsten Wines. The new additions cover a wide range of experience levels with the market. Sullivan brings over two decades of real estate experience to the position whereas Ballenger is making his foray into real estate from his career as a professional musician and an administrator at an entertainment law firm in Nashville. Sullivan on the other hand was already a member of the Beacon Group of Tennessee, an arm of Brentwood-based Fridrich & Clark Realty.

