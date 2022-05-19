ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run crash leaves several leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Paterson

ABCNY
ABCNY
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02trOm_0fhLAsXO00

One person died and several others were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Paterson, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Passaic County officials said six people were hurt in addition to the fatality during the rampage that unfolded at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect in a stolen Honda CRV struck an occupied police vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road before colliding with another vehicle and hitting several pedestrians.

The CRV finally came to rest when it struck a light pole head on and became disabled.

The driver then fled the scene on foot but was caught about a block away.

The man who died was identified by several people who work in the area as the owner of a Chinese restaurant who would always make his own deliveries, though authorities have not released his name yet.

Harold Rasbin, of Orlando, Florida, is now charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by automobile, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Among the five injured, one is in critical condition.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Rasbin had caused a commotion earlier in the day trying to break in a woman's home.

He allegedly took off when police arrived, sparking a foot chase.

He got away after one officer suffered a head injury after falling while jumping a fence.

Then shortly after, officers got word about the stolen vehicle and accident and quickly arrived on the scene to find the victims.

The officer suffered a hairline fracture to his skull and was was taken to St. Joseph University Medical Center.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at 973-321-1111.

Comments / 12

Tom Fox
1d ago

every time I see this article, more and more people are claiming they are injured! i heard folks from blocks around are coming to the scene falling to the ground asking for a lawyer!

Reply(3)
3
Esperanza Jenkins-Hardiman
1d ago

Very disappointed with this article. Mentions only foot chase which is an attempt to soften the angle from the high speed chase that helped contribute to the loss of life and injuries. Please do better.

Reply(1)
3
