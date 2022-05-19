Hit-and-run crash leaves several leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Paterson

One person died and several others were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Paterson, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Passaic County officials said six people were hurt in addition to the fatality during the rampage that unfolded at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect in a stolen Honda CRV struck an occupied police vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road before colliding with another vehicle and hitting several pedestrians.

The CRV finally came to rest when it struck a light pole head on and became disabled.

The driver then fled the scene on foot but was caught about a block away.

The man who died was identified by several people who work in the area as the owner of a Chinese restaurant who would always make his own deliveries, though authorities have not released his name yet.

Harold Rasbin, of Orlando, Florida, is now charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by automobile, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Among the five injured, one is in critical condition.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Rasbin had caused a commotion earlier in the day trying to break in a woman's home.

He allegedly took off when police arrived, sparking a foot chase.

He got away after one officer suffered a head injury after falling while jumping a fence.

Then shortly after, officers got word about the stolen vehicle and accident and quickly arrived on the scene to find the victims.

The officer suffered a hairline fracture to his skull and was was taken to St. Joseph University Medical Center.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at 973-321-1111.

