Fire’s Shaquiri becomes MLS’s highest-paid at nearly $8.2M

For the first time in its history, the final day of the Premier League season will see the title race, European positions and relegation battle all settled on the last weekend of the campaign.But whether it is Manchester City and Liverpool competing for the title, Tottenham and Arsenal fighting for fourth, Manchester United looking to hold on to sixth place from West Ham, or Leeds United and Burnley trying to avoid the drop, there are more than just those eight clubs with something to play for.Premier League position, even for the teams who finish in mid-table, has a say on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO