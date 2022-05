There’s no real secret to the way the Heat operate. This is a team that dubbed its locker room “the Kennel” because, well, they’re dogs. They play hard-nosed basketball and will go out of their way to let you know they play hard-nosed basketball. Heat Culture™ has rounded the bend from organizational philosophy to convenient talking point to occasional self-parody, but the overall impression is clear. You know exactly what to expect when you take the floor against the Miami Heat.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO