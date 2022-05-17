Mike Conley Sends Fans a Message on Twitter on 'Future and Growth' of Jazz

Mike Conley has a message for Jazz Nation.

Once again, the Utah Jazz were dealt an early exit from the Western Conference playoffs, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the first round. Since that fateful night, all eyes have been locked in on Jazz HQ and what will happen with the roster.

Will Utah blow it all up? Will one of the stars get traded? Could Mike Conley be the 'most likely' trade piece for an offseason deal?

Time will tell but more than two weeks after the Jazz's season ended, Conley took to Twitter to send a message, perhaps to the team, with an eye toward the future.

"A tough end to a season that was cut shorter than we expected. I want to acknowledge my teammates and coaches for what they give to this game. And the organization and fans for your commitment and support. Eyes to the future and growth," Conley tweeted.

Conley, 34, is a former All-Star (2021) and could yield a decent return on the trade market — if the Jazz were inclined to deal him. He started 72 games for the Jazz this past season, averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 assists per contest.

Conley re-signed with the Jazz last summer on a three-year deal worth $72.5 million . Many analysts view that deal as a mistake and an albatross of sorts that is weighing down the Jazz and limiting the team's roster-building options with regard to the salary cap

At his age, Conley is getting a bit long in the tooth and the Jazz reportedly want to increase Jared Butler's role in 2022 and beyond. If Jazz GM Justin Zanik can find the right suitor, trading Conley away could end up as a win-win in the final analysis, especially if Butler turns a corner and develops into the point guard Utah hopes he can be.

Bleacher Report 's Jake Fischer wrote last week that of all the rumored trade pieces in Utah, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Conley is the player most likely to be calling a different NBA city home come the 2022-23 season.

“We definitely talked a lot about Mike Conley trade destinations,” Fischer said, “and I feel like he’s the piece that’s probably the most likely to go out the door based on conversations I’ve had.”

As Conley wrote, eyes are now on the future of the Jazz but in question is exactly how this team can grow beyond the bounds of its playoff limitations of the past few years. Does Conley fit into the future picture of this team?

Perhaps the Jazz will get what they can for Conley while the getting is still reasonably good. Then again, with a little luck from the injury bug and a redoubled effort, this Jazz team as currently constituted is a perennial playoff threat so the wisdom of fiddling with the chemistry and make-up of this roster is a question worth pondering.

