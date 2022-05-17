ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mike Conley Sends Fans a Message on Twitter on 'Future and Growth' of Jazz

By Chad Jensen
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SF9uk_0fhKyzQm00

Mike Conley has a message for Jazz Nation.

Once again, the Utah Jazz were dealt an early exit from the Western Conference playoffs, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the first round. Since that fateful night, all eyes have been locked in on Jazz HQ and what will happen with the roster.

Will Utah blow it all up? Will one of the stars get traded? Could Mike Conley be the 'most likely' trade piece for an offseason deal?

Time will tell but more than two weeks after the Jazz's season ended, Conley took to Twitter to send a message, perhaps to the team, with an eye toward the future.

"A tough end to a season that was cut shorter than we expected. I want to acknowledge my teammates and coaches for what they give to this game. And the organization and fans for your commitment and support. Eyes to the future and growth," Conley tweeted.

Conley, 34, is a former All-Star (2021) and could yield a decent return on the trade market — if the Jazz were inclined to deal him. He started 72 games for the Jazz this past season, averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 assists per contest.

Conley re-signed with the Jazz last summer on a three-year deal worth $72.5 million . Many analysts view that deal as a mistake and an albatross of sorts that is weighing down the Jazz and limiting the team's roster-building options with regard to the salary cap

At his age, Conley is getting a bit long in the tooth and the Jazz reportedly want to increase Jared Butler's role in 2022 and beyond. If Jazz GM Justin Zanik can find the right suitor, trading Conley away could end up as a win-win in the final analysis, especially if Butler turns a corner and develops into the point guard Utah hopes he can be.

Bleacher Report 's Jake Fischer wrote last week that of all the rumored trade pieces in Utah, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Conley is the player most likely to be calling a different NBA city home come the 2022-23 season.

“We definitely talked a lot about Mike Conley trade destinations,” Fischer said, “and I feel like he’s the piece that’s probably the most likely to go out the door based on conversations I’ve had.”

As Conley wrote, eyes are now on the future of the Jazz but in question is exactly how this team can grow beyond the bounds of its playoff limitations of the past few years. Does Conley fit into the future picture of this team?

Perhaps the Jazz will get what they can for Conley while the getting is still reasonably good. Then again, with a little luck from the injury bug and a redoubled effort, this Jazz team as currently constituted is a perennial playoff threat so the wisdom of fiddling with the chemistry and make-up of this roster is a question worth pondering.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Larry Brown Sports

Al Horford’s sister throws shade at Heat

Al Horford’s sister Anna is known for sharing controversial opinions on social media, and she is living up to that reputation during the Eastern Conference Finals. Anna made a bold statement on Twitter during the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Miami Heat in Game 2. She essentially said Jimmy Butler is Miami’s whole team.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future And Growth#Jazz Nation#The Dallas Mavericks#Jazz Hq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jimmy Butler: C's 'embarrassed' Heat in Game 2 blowout

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat threw the first punch with their Game 1 win, but the Boston Celtics delivered a haymaker of their own in Game 2. The Celtics evened the Eastern Conference Finals series at one game apiece with a dominant 127-102 victory on Thursday night. Boston led by as many as 34 points and after a slow start to the game, was on cruise control for the final 40 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Miami Heat Could Receive Big Boost In Game 3

The Miami Heat could be at full strength for a pivotal Game 3 this Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Moments ago, the Heat announced that Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker will go through their routines with the intent to play tonight. Lowry has not played since Game 4 of the...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
45
Followers
151
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy