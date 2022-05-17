ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Franchise Casts Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford In ‘1932’ Prequel

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago
The cast keeps getting better and better in the Yellowstone universe. Paramount+ announced today that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in 1932 (working title), the next installment of the Dutton origin story.

The streamer offered no additional information on who Mirren and Ford will play in the latest Taylor Sheridan joint, other than saying “the next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” It will bow in December and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The latest Yellowstone spinoff comes on the heels of 1883, the one-off prequel that starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. The drama that also starred Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May became the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally.

Meanwhile, the addictive series that started it all — Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner as John Dutton — just began production on Season 5 after a record-breaking fourth season. It attracted an average of 11 million total viewers and garnered its first Screen Actors Guild Award and Producers Guild Awards nominations.

Sheridan’s repertory at Paramount+ also includes Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Lioness , Tulsa King , 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and Land Man .

Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Yellowstone officially has a premiere date for its fifth season. The hit Paramount Network series returns for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV Line. The western drama will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's next show, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
