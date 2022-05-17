‘Yellowstone’ Franchise Casts Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford In ‘1932’ Prequel

Click here to read the full article.

The cast keeps getting better and better in the Yellowstone universe. Paramount+ announced today that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in 1932 (working title), the next installment of the Dutton origin story.

The streamer offered no additional information on who Mirren and Ford will play in the latest Taylor Sheridan joint, other than saying “the next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” It will bow in December and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The latest Yellowstone spinoff comes on the heels of 1883, the one-off prequel that starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. The drama that also starred Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May became the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally.

Meanwhile, the addictive series that started it all — Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner as John Dutton — just began production on Season 5 after a record-breaking fourth season. It attracted an average of 11 million total viewers and garnered its first Screen Actors Guild Award and Producers Guild Awards nominations.

Sheridan’s repertory at Paramount+ also includes Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Lioness , Tulsa King , 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and Land Man .

