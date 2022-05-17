ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

'From America With Love': Ukraine Troops Hit Russian Military With U.S. Howitzers

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian troops shelled Russian targets with brand new M777 howitzers donated by the U.S. with the message "From America with Love."

General Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi, 48, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since July 2021, said on May 13: "During a telephone conversation this night, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. MILLEY, asked me what the victory means to us.

"Actually, this is an important issue. For me, victory is the destruction of the enemy who is on our soil and the liberation of all the territories seized by them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7uWC_0fhKy1zn00

"I have informed General Milley about the operational environment. It remains difficult, but our mood is combative and we are focused only on victory.

"I also emphasized the enemy's continued use of strategic cruise missiles. On a daily basis, the enemy fires 10 to 14 cruise missiles at civilian infrastructure facilities.

"Recently, Russia has resorted to the tactics of massive use of supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles of the Kh-22 type on these facilities. Thus, last day at the Kremenchuk oil refinery, the enemy used 12 cruise missiles, two of which we managed to shoot down with Stinger MANPADS.

"One of the reasons for the enemy's transition to this tactic is the refusal to use aviation, which suffers vast losses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KijF5_0fhKy1zn00

"The telephone conversation with General MILLEY is yet another opportunity to express gratitude to the People and Government of the United States for the assistance provided, as well as an opportunity to assure that we keep strict records and control over the use of the provided materials."

The Ukrainian general added: "We are ready to share all the materials with the US Embassy as soon as it returns to Ukraine."

In an update later the same day, Zaluzhnyi shared images of the American weapons in action with the message: "Special greetings and thanks from our artillerymen to the American people for the M777 howitzer.

"My guys know the price of artillery. First of all, they wanted to convey that this is a high-precision and very effective weapon."

He added: "Together to Victory!"

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." Tuesday marks the 83rd day of the campaign.

From February 24 to May 16, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 27,700 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,228 tanks, 2,974 armored fighting vehicles, 577 artillery systems, 195 multiple launch rocket systems, 89 anti-aircraft systems, 200 warplanes, 165 helicopters, 2,101 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 427 unmanned aerial vehicles, 42 units of special equipment, and 97 cruise missiles.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments

M R
4d ago

h*** to the yeah! love me some Ukrainian victory. hope they use the stuff that America and our NATO allies are sending them to blow the Russian army back to Moscow

Reply(12)
28
Angel Gonzalez
3d ago

russia became one of the heroes in ww2 to becoming an evil empire. all it takes is a single man to ruin nations

Reply(5)
14
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
953K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

