ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Mechanic’s Guide To Overhaul So Movie Academy Can Fire On All Cylinders – Guest Column

By Bill Mechanic
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQIma_0fhKxcL600

Click here to read the full article.

Editors Note: Bill Mechanic is chairman and CEO of Pandemonium Films and a former top executive at Paramount, Disney and chairman and CEO of Fox Filmed Entertainment when that studio generated Titanic , X-Men, Independence Day and Braveheart . He is also a former producer of the Oscars and Oscar-nominated films like Hacksaw Ridge and Coraline , and was a member of the Academy’s Board of Governors before resigning in 2018. He weighs in on that body’s upcoming elections.

A few years ago now (amazing how time flies during a pandemic), I resigned as a governor from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for two reasons: 1) there were factions on the Board of Governors who wanted everything to be status quo in spite of evidence of mismanagement as well as some foreboding changes coming to the industry; and 2) I thought a loud and clear resignation might get the silenced majority of members to speak out and force the changes. Wrong. Bad has become worse. The machine that was beginning to break down, is now broken.

Michael Cieply’s recent column about this being a telling moment for AMPAS in some ways is too polite. I’d say it’s a critical point, maybe the last chance to turn about a decade-long crumbling of the institution. There is an election of governors this week and if the status quo is maintained, soon someone will sell NFTs of the pieces.

The Academy is a mess from top to bottom. It no longer knows what its mission is; doesn’t even try to represent the views or wishes of its members and is a public relations fiasco, ranging from the worst decisions on how to “renovate” the Oscars, to managerial ineptitude when something like The Slap occurs on national television.

I would not argue that all that’s gone wrong is being done with bad intentions — quite the opposite. Never seen so many bad results made with only good intentions. The management of the Academy isn’t on a slippery slope. Way past that. They’re standing in quicksand.

The Academy was formed as a means of presenting a positive image for a scandal-ridden industry; it was created to award excellence in motion pictures. How’s that working out?

Cieply’s piece suggesting “daylight” (e.g., transparency and engagement) might be a place to start fixing things. Those are good goals, since there basically isn’t a hint of transparency (quite the opposite) nor engagement. Michael Shamberg seemed to be speaking for many, many others when he filed suit against the Academy to try to obtain a voice and forum for members, not just governors.

But the Academy leadership doesn’t want to hear from the members who are the backbone of the organization, who’ve won awards and made great films. The leadership is set up to only serve its own views and programs. In fact, when I went to an orientation session prior to my second stint as a governor, we were told our constituency wasn’t members or our branch, but rather the board itself!

That is f-ing nuts!

But the biggest thing to fix isn’t all that wrong-headedness. That’s relatively easy, because it starts with the right people. The management — the CEO, the president and the executive committee — is where this starts. That’s why this election is so critical. The change starts at the top. Which means the election of one-third of the board by branches this week is the only means to address the issues. And the first thing that they must do is act immediately to delay the executive board vote because the new governors don’t even know where to sit at the table, much less understand the process and the people running. They don’t understand that right now there are so many governors that it makes it impossible to have a meaningful discussion and that they are instead asked to just rubber stamp decisions made by the executive committee.

The election of governors itself is part of the problem. The branches don’t run election panels of the candidates and actually prohibits any from legitimate campaigning, expressing their positions and views.

Mostly all one knows is the résumés of the candidates, which, as you would expect are outstanding. The Academy is filled with the best and brightest. But that doesn’t make them the best representatives. Doesn’t mean they have the intent or the skills to fix the organization. In fact, that’s the problem.

Candidates are allowed to make a voluntary statement, but when I looked at those from my branch, mainly I’m told everyone is proud to serve. No one says it’s a mess. Not a single idea of what’s wrong; forget any specifics of how to fix.

The governors need to redefine the mission of the Academy, change the job description of [outgoing CEO Dawn] Hudson’s
replacement, change the voting procedure for the executive committee, cut the board size at least by a third if not half, and change the electoral process of governors. Then it can start shaping the Academy into something equipped to serve us in the future.

Every member should this week demand a point of view from the branch candidates before he or she votes, should demand an open forum. If the current governor of a branch is up for reelection, that might be reason to look for other choices, given how things keep deteriorating with the status quo.

Daylight then might have a chance to follow.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Project Indie Hope Execs, Filmmakers On Challenges & Solutions In The Covid Era – Cannes Video

Click here to read the full article. Formed in April 2021 to help ease the financial challenges placed on independent film productions in the Covid era, Project Indie Hope has launched the non-profit Project Indie Hope Foundation as it looks to expand. Gerry Pass, CEO and founder of Project Indie Hope and Chrome Entertainment, says the organization has already aided almost 200 films in its first year and still has plenty of work to do. Speaking on a panel at the American Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival this week, Pass and Project Indie Hope’s National Project Manager Charlie Phoenix...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes Review: Director James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Writer-director James Gray has been to the Cannes Film Festival in competition on four previous occasions with We Own the Night, The Yards, The Immigrant and Two Lovers but has yet to walk away with a prize. Maybe the fifth time will be the charm? It certainly would be deserving as Gray comes back to his beloved New York City roots with the highly autobiographical and intriguingly titled Armageddon Time.  Lest you think that with that title this is more akin to his previous film, the Brad Pitt-starring sci-fi Ad Astra, think again. It couldn’t be farther...
NFL
Deadline

Take That Reveal Details Of Their Cameo Roles In Musical Film ‘Greatest Days’ — Cannes

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: ‘Get Ready For It’! Man-band Take That have shot a cameo scene for the Greatest Days film that features hits from the group’s song book. Take That members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald revealed exclusively to Deadline that they joined Greatest Days filmmaker Coky Giedroyc (Save Me) in Athens, Greece on Tuesday to shoot a short scene for producer Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group production. It was a truly glamorous moment. “We play buskers,” Barlow joked. Owen explained that the trio is seen busking at a train station in Athens. They perform the number “Shine”, a song from...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes Review: Lola Quivoron’s ‘Rodeo’

Click here to read the full article. Rodeo, Lola Quivoron’s vibrant and impressively funky fiction debut, ambitiously attempts to put a lot of heart into a gang movie that mutates quietly and organically into a heist thriller but doesn’t know quite how to fuse these strands into a satisfying finale. Though it promises all the elements of a cult crossover, and comes tantalizingly close to delivering, the Un Certain Regard title’s destination is most likely the festival circuit, where it will certainly stand out as a very different kind of rites-of-passage movie. Newcomer Julie Ledru stars as Julia, who lives on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mechanic
Deadline

NewFilmmakers Sets Best of NFMLA Winners; Doc10 Names Inaugural Honorees; Cannes Market, Dances With Film Titles; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: NewFilmmakers Los Angeles today announced the winners of its 10th annual Best of NFMLA Awards. The list included Huella‘s Gabriella Ortega (Best New Filmmaker), Tracey Deer’s Beans (Best Feature Film), Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo’s A La Calle (Best Documentary Feature Film), Ciara Lacy’s This Is the Way We Rise (Best Short Film, Documentary), JJ Shpall’s Date Nite (Best Short Film, Comedy), Isabella Issa’s Yellow Girl and Me (Best Short Film, Drama), Sarah Clift’s The Birth of Valerie Venus (Best International Short Film, Comedy), Gustavo Milan’s Under the Heavens (Seiva Bruta) (Best International Short...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Pandemonium Films#Paramount#Fox Filmed Entertainment#Titanic#The Board Of Governors
Deadline

Politically Divided America Is “Very Good For Our Business,” Sinclair Broadcast CEO Says; Primary Ad Surge Points To Big Fall Haul

Click here to read the full article. Stark political divisions in the U.S. have caused a surge in TV ad spending, with primary races in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other key states pointing to a massive haul in the upcoming fall midterms. One key beneficiary of that influx of cash is Sinclair Broadcast Group, the No. 2 owner of local TV stations in the U.S. The company’s CEO, Chris Ripley offered his outlook on political ads and other topics in an appearance at the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media and Communications Summit. “Some of these primary races are crazy,” Ripley said. He cited Ohio,...
NFL
Deadline

Donald Trump Pays $110,000 In Fines After Being Held In Contempt Of Court — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Former President Donald Trump has paid $110,000 in fines after being held in contempt of court by a New York judge. A spokesperson for the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that Trump paid the fine on Thursday. He still must file additional paperwork to comply with Judge Arthur Engoron’s order that put additional fines on hold as long as Trump’s attorneys more fully detailed their efforts to search for Trump’s records and to explain the Trump Organization’s document retention policies. James is investigating the Trump Organization’s business practices. Trump’s legal...
POTUS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

John Aylward Dies: ‘ER’ & ‘The West Wing’ Actor Was 75

Click here to read the full article. John Aylward, an actor best known for his portrayals of Dr. Donald Anspaugh on ER and former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on The West Wing, died this week at his home in Seattle. He was 75. Aylward’s death overnight Monday was confirmed by his wife Mary Fields to his longtime agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs. He had been in declining health, according to Fields. “I was shocked. He was a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being,” Stubbs told Deadline. “He was a dream client, a friend and a dream person.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo...
SEATTLE, WA
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp already testified, and Amber Heard finished on the witness stand in the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s exceedingly high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. However, even with the stars’ stints on the stand over, there is still a lot more going on in the trial taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. The trial runs Monday through Fridays, starting at 9 AM ET.; today’s testimony is expected to begin around 9:30 AM ET. Judge Penney S. Azcarate has told the Hollywood actors and their respective legal teams that she wanted...
NFL
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Will Continue With Planned Judds Tour To Honor Late Mother Naomi; Guest Stars Announced

Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd will follow through with the previously announced upcoming tour she had planned with her late mother Naomi Judd, and will welcome a series of big-name guest stars to participate including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a statement. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds...
NFL
Deadline

Hulu Offers Basic Subscription For $1 A Month For First 3 Months

Click here to read the full article. Hulu is offering new and select returning subscribers its basic, ad-supported tier for $1 a month for their first three months. The regular price of the service is $6.99 with ads and $12.99 for the ad-free version. The discount offer, which is tied to National Streaming Day, runs through next Friday, May 27. In reporting its financial results for the quarter ending April 2, Disney said it had 45.6 million Hulu subscribers, including 4.1 million on its live service. Average revenue per subscriber was $12.77 for on-demand Hulu and $88.77 for Hulu + Live TV. During...
NFL
Deadline

The CW Fall 2022-23 Schedule: ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Move To Midseason, ‘Stargirl’ Shifts To Fall, ‘All American’ Block On Mondays & ‘Walker’ Double Header On Thursday

Click here to read the full article. It’s all change at The CW after the youth-skewing broadcaster unveiled its fall 2022/23 schedule. It will be a transitional year for the network, which downsized the number of original series that airs, and this is reflected in its schedule. The big headlines include the final season of Riverdale is moving to midseason along with its Tuesday night sibling The Flash and will be replaced by new series Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and international acquisition Professionals. Nancy Drew is also moving out of the fall, where it has aired on Friday nights, also shifting to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney To Exit Alongside Pete Davidson As Major Cast Shake-Up Set For Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live is set for its biggest change in a number of years. Deadline understands that a number of long-featured stars including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are expected to leave the show at the end of this season. It comes after creator Lorne Michaels admitted that he was expecting this year to be a “year of change” for the show. We hear that there may be a big group goodbye, featuring all four the departees, at the end of tomorrow night’s episode, which is hosted by Natasha Lyonne. It’s not...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy