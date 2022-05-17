ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Expect surprises and be poised to pivot

By Matthew Crowley
norwich.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Amazon Web Services Business Challenge, Volkswagen executive tells students career opportunities may arise in unexpected ways. Norwich University’s first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Challenge brought together over 100 students and a group of top-flight guests, two of whom encouraged students to stay flexible and embrace the possible as they...

www.norwich.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Local
Vermont Business
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Norwich University#First Amazon Web Services#Volkswagen Group Of#Principal Consultant#Automotive
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New JCP, Dollar Tree CMOs, Kontoor Names ESG Head, IPR Center Selects Director

Click here to read the full article. JCPenney appointed John Aylward as chief marketing officer and Kontoor Brands appointed Mame Annan-Brown to serve as ESG global head. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesSpecial Collections Give Kontoor Q1 Marketing EdgeShuffle Board: Target, Kontoor Name EVPs, Torrid's C-Suite Moves, New CMOs at Dickies, PF FlyersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
Black Enterprise

Ariel Alternatives’ First Acquisition For Project Black Cited At National Minority Supplier Development Council Forum

In its first purchase under Project Black, Ariel Alternatives has acquired a top provider for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives, bought 52.5% of the common stock from the shareholders of Sorenson Communications, Willkie Farr & Gallagher reported. The deal announced last month is the initial one for Project Black, a fund that invests in and scales minority-owned firms.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Consumer Stocks Diverge As Walmart Disappoints, Citing Inflation

Shares in consumer discretionary and staples stocks were trading in opposite directions on Tuesday as encouraging retail sales data was countered by disappointing earnings and financial targets from Walmart, which blamed high inflation. Walmart shares closed down 11.4% after it reported a 25% quarterly earnings decline and cut its full-year...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Walmart’s fiscal Q1 results come in very light

Wall Street doesn’t like surprises, especially when they come from a company that doesn’t typically deliver them. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results Tuesday that even its top executives didn’t anticipate. Supply chain bottlenecks, higher fuel and labor costs, and a general surge in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
protocol.com

Cisco stock plunges after forecasting a revenue decline next quarter

Cisco blamed COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine for its flat revenue growth during the fiscal third quarter, and forecast for a declining current quarter when it reported earnings late Wednesday. Supply shortages appear to be the largest culprit, and CEO Chuck Robbins said during a conference...
STOCKS
The Guardian

Australia’s greenhouse pollution from coal higher per person than any other developed country, data shows

Australia had the highest levels of greenhouse gas pollution from coal per person than any other developed country in 2021, according to new data. But the data shows per capita greenhouse gas emissions from coal fell sharply last year, with a surge in solar and wind energy seeing per capita rates drop well below the average of the previous five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy