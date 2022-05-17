Malkin wants to stay, has more to give, doesn’t know future

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Evgeni Malkin says he’s facing a challenge he hasn’t faced before. He wants to prove he’s still an elite player, he’s just not sure where that will be.

Spending his entire career with the Pens, Malkin is soon-to-be 36-years-old and for the first time an unrestricted free agent. Averaging over a point a game his whole career, Malkin has 70 points in his last 74 games spanning over two seasons.

“I know I’m older,” Malkin said. “I know it was a hard year coming off a big injury.”

“I believe in me.”

Malkin spoke Tuesday, as did most of the team, following ‘locker cleanout day’. It’s a big question for him for the first time if he will have a locker in Pittsburgh next season.

“It’s hard for me to say right now,” Malkin said. “We just lost a couple of days ago and it still hurts. I understand it’s a business. I love this city and I love these fans so much, but I don’t know if team wants new blood. (If) they say to me I should move on. I understand it was a little bit of a tough year for me. We’ll see.”

There are reports of the Pens offering their 16-year star far under what he made last year. The contract counting $9.5 million ($4.5 million salary, $5 million signing bonus) in 2021-22. Malkin said previously the money doesn’t matter, that doesn’t mean he’s willing to play for relative peanuts for a player of his stature.

“I believe I’m still a good player,” Malkin said. “I believe good players sign good contracts.”

Malkin joked he’s worth than just a $1 million contract and said his agent understands the price they are looking for. The veteran would not disclose that amount, but it was clear he could be insulted by a low-ball offer.

“We will see what is going on, I hope we will sign a good deal,” Malkin said. “I want to play three to four years, money is not a big deal, but I have a family, parents. I want a good future for them.”

That won’t draw a lot of sympathy from the average fan given Malkin has made over $118 million in his career according to ‘capfriendly.com’. However, he does want to get paid what he believes he is worth and wants to do it in the NHL. The Magnitogorsk native refuted a report he would play in Russia, again his first choice is remaining in Western Pennsylvania.

“Pittsburgh is my second hometown, 16 years, it’s amazing,” Malkin said. “It’s hard to understand what is going on right now. We just lost a couple of days ago.”

“I hope we find a way to be happy. It would be amazing to play 20 years with one club. I hope Bryan Rust signs here. He’s an amazing player. I hope other guys re-sign here. We have so many young guys that want to stay because the organization is amazing.”

Then there is the friendship with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. Crosby’s contract runs three more seasons, Malkin said he wants to play three to four more years. Letang, like Malkin, is also an unrestricted free agent and wants to play another five seasons or maybe more.

“It’s like my two brothers, one Canadian and one French-Canadian,” Malkin said of Crosby and Letang. “I love them both. It’s not just hockey, it’s life. We’ve spent so much time together, we know each other pretty well. Sid is an amazing guy. He’s my favorite player, favorite guy.”

The salary cap is not going to raise much and Malkin said he understands that. He also is not afraid of change.

“I believe in my body,” Malkin said. “I believe in myself. I think this summer will be good for me. I will rest more with no injury. I feel amazing and this is a new challenge. I want to get back to my level and show I’m a good player.”

“If I stay, I’ll be so happy. If not, I’ll move my family to another city and hope to show my best hockey.”

As Crosby said Tuesday, it’s inevitable that things change. But for the first time in a generation the return of the Pens core group is in serious question.