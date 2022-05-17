ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WATCH: Miami Woman Races Through Wreckage To Help Plane Crash Victims

By Logan DeLoye
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hbs4X_0fhKuXU200
Photo: Getty Images

People standing on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday did not have to look high up in the sky to see the plane that was about to crash just 20 feet above their heads. The plane proceeded to crash onto the road and hit a car in its path.

Marleen Hernandez , a local walking the bridge with a few family members, commented on just how shocking the event was.

“I looked up and the plane was literally 10 to 20 feet above us,” she told Local10 . “I’m like oh my God, this is so surreal, I never thought it would crash.”

According to Local10 , Hernandez' 60-year-old mother quickly ran from the bridge through the rubble moments after the crash to console the mother and two children that just escaped the car with their lives. The video detailed the victims standing beside the road as Hernandez' mother runs to help them.

“She held her, gave her water, she reassured her until the fire folks came,” Hernandez explained in regards to her mother's selfless actions.

Before officials could help the pilot out of the plane, it exploded. Hernandez mother did not leave the victims until they were taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries.

“She said in my heart I cannot leave her, I would hope God forbid if you were in that situation someone would do that for you,” Hernandez recalled her Mother mentioning.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Turnpike Crash Affecting Traffic Flow In Hollywood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic was being affected Wednesday morning after an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood. Images from News Chopper 4 showed the truck over to the side of the southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard. Chopper images showed traffic being affected in the area in both directions. Authorities were advising drivers to seek alternate routes. It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured in the accident.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she fell off a horse in Southwest Ranches. According to Davie Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old victim may have suffered a head injury when she fell at an equestrian facility in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 178th Avenue, Thursday morning.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Driving Over 100 MPH in Deadly Miramar Crash

The man behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a deadly collision in Miramar is now behind bars. According to the arrest report, Oscar Penaranda was going 104 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone before crashing into a 2003 beige Toyota van about 8 p.m. on February 4 in the 11900 block of Miramar Parkway.
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash Victims#Traffic Accident#Miami Woman
WSVN-TV

Family searching for gunman after loved one was killed in July 2021

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a desperate plea for answers. It has been nearly a year after their loved one was gunned down in cold blood. Police said it was the result of a fight over a parking spot. Now they’re searching for the man who, they said, pulled the trigger.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Wife Of Slain Cyclist Pushes For Safety Measures After 2 More Deaths On Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 20th Annual Ride of Silence took place Wednesday evening. The 5.5-mile double loop on Crandon Boulevard is meant to commemorate cyclists who have been killed in accidents and raise awareness for safety. “We talked about the fact that it would happen again if nothing gets done, and, sadly, it did,” says Maribel Reyes. She was devastated to learn of the two lives lost this past weekend on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Her husband, Walter, was the last cycling fatality on the Causeway seven years ago. “It draws cyclists. It draws people walking. It’s just a beautiful section of Miami,” she...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami teacher accused of pursuing relationship with former student

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is in trouble after being accused of trying to pursue a relationship with a former student. Sean Loret de Mola is a 37-year-old teacher at Glades Middle School in Miami. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has placed him on an “alternate assignment,” as they...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

BSO Detectives Look For Clues In Suspected Road Rage Shooting On I-75

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Hospitalized In NW Miami, As Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another road rage incident in Miami-Dade County. This time, it happened in the middle of morning rush hour traffic. Police said a man was shot while driving his car near 7th Avenue and NW 103rd Street. “I ran over to see, and I didn’t see a problem but then he lifted his shirt, and his undershirt was all full of blood,” said Scott Hidnert, an employee at Traffic Ticket Office. Hidnert said the man who was shot this morning is David Beasley. “He came running in and said someone shot him,” explained Hidnert. The shorts were fired right near a Traffic Ticket...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Florida woman tells neighbor she killed her husband and buried him in yard

A Miami area woman has been taken into custody after she told her neighbor that she strangled her husband and buried his body in her backyard. The Miami Gardens Police Department says they were dispatched to a home along the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace on Monday to investigate the incident.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Pursuit Through Broward Streets Ends With 2 Taken Into Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit came to an end Wednesday afternoon after two men were taken into custody by Davie police. News Chopper 4 images showed as two men, suspected of stealing a car, led police air units through Broward streets at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended on Southbound 441 near Griffin Road, as the vehicle stopped and the men got out as they waited for police to show up. The men were subsequently taken into custody.
DAVIE, FL
1051thebounce.com

BMF Star Lil Meech Arrested for Felony Theft in Miami

Damn, I hope Lil Meech isn’t following in his pop’s footsteps because he just got busted for theft in Miami!. Meech allegedly stole a $250,000 Richard Mille watch and got caught! He was arrested and booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud on March 14.
MIAMI, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy