Cleveland, OH

Josina Anderson: Anything is possible with possible NFL discipline for Watson; don't anticipate Clowney signing soon

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the latest on the NFL's meetings with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, whether a resolution should be expected soon with any possible discipline from the NFL, Watson's planned trip to take the entire offense to the Bahamas, the end game with Baker Mayfield's situation and the latest on Jadeveon Clowney's free agency.

