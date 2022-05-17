Memory Lane: May 17, 1962

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at the St. Florian Parish in Hamtramck, Mich. for their 2022 Strawberry Festival. It featured delicious Polish foods, beer and a strawberry bakery. There was live entertainment by The Polish Muslims, New Generation Polkas and The Ambassadors Polka Band. The church was designed by Ralph Adams Cram of the firm Cram and Ferguson. St. Florian’s parish consists of predominantly Polish members whose families were immigrants from Poland and settled in Hamtramck after Dodge opened an automobile factory in 1910. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit recognized the need for a church to serve Polish residents, and established the parish named for St. Florian, patron of Poland, in 1907.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO