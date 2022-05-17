ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lucas Giolito is back for the Chicago White Sox after his 2nd bout with COVID: ‘It was 2 days of pretty bad’

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTBcK_0fhKpvZz00
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers to the Chicago Cubs on May 4, 2022, at Wrigley Field. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Lucas Giolito felt “a little off” the morning after his May 10 start for the Chicago White Sox .

“I immediately talked to (head athletic trainer) James (Kruk) and got tested, and that first rapid test showed positive (for COVID-19),” Giolito said Tuesday. “Then we did the PCR and it came back the next day. That was that.”

The Sox placed Giolito on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. He’s expected to return Wednesday and pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

“It was (my) second time having it,” Giolito said. “I had it in the offseason and this time was a little bit rougher the first couple of days. But I recovered very quickly. Excited to be back. It was not fun being away from the team and having to watch all the games on TV.

“I had body aches and stuff in the mornings and at night. It was two days of pretty bad. During the daytime, when we got meds in me, I was pretty good. But it was important to rest and recuperate. I’m glad to be feeling 100% now and back.”

Giolito’s return means the Sox will make slight adjustments to the rotation. Vince Velasquez is in line to start Thursday’s series finale with Dallas Keuchel and Michael Kopech scheduled for the first two games against the Yankees in New York. Sunday’s starter will be either Johnny Cueto or Dylan Cease.

Giolito said he was able to stay in shape “as best as I can.”

“Routine was thrown off a little bit,” he said. “But I was able to do some good work and I had some equipment at home, quarantine-style. Feeling good. It’s good to be back here and get a nice day of being outside.”

Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito could have pitched one of Tuesday’s doubleheader games, but “we thought it was a real push. Better off having him pitch (Wednesday).”

Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five starts this season. He was on the IL from April 9-24 with a left abdominal strain that he suffered on opening day.

The Sox will be a step closer to a healthy pitching staff when Giolito takes the mound. Lance Lynn is working his way back after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon during spring training.

Giolito enjoyed watching Cueto pitch six shutout innings in his Sox debut Monday.

“He’s come out of the gate tremendously already in one game,” Giolito said. “I’m excited to get to know him better and have him part of the rotation. We never know when like something like this could happen, like COVID ... or the injuries happen. Having that depth is super important.

“Bringing in a player like Cueto — who has a wealth of experience, been on winning teams — bringing that knowledge and that experience to the table to help us along with his great pitching ability (is) always welcomed.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
James
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Lance Lynn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy