ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

How to get rent, mortgage and utilities assistance in SC

By Diane Lee
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbQqt_0fhKoP4800

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — With everything from food to gas on the rise, it has become harder for a lot of people to pay their bills. Many don’t realize financial aid programs that began during the pandemic are still going strong. They offer help with everything from rent to mortgage payments, utilities, even property taxes.

When a Clinton mother came to 7NEWS for help, we wanted to share what we learned about who qualifies and how long those hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance are expected to last.

When Brittany Green Vance became a mother, she swore she would shield her kids from the worry of unpaid utility bills.

“I grew up sometimes with my lights being turned off, and I never wanted my children to go through that,” said Green Vance.

So when the lights went out two weeks ago in her Clinton rental home, this mother of four tried to explain to the utility company there had been a mistake.

“The people came back. I’m thinking they are going to turn my lights back on, [but] they cut my water off. I was like, ‘Ok, I don’t have lights. I don’t have water. How am I going to feed my kids? How are my daughters going to get their bath and ready for school? How are we going to survive through the night because it gets hot?,’” said Green Vance.

She immediately called the South Carolina Housing Authority because she had applied a month before to a program that offers utilities and rental assistance called SC Stay Plus.

Chris Winston, with SC Housing, said the $430 million in Federal COVID-19 relief funds are meant for people who have had a negative financial impact from the pandemic.

To qualify, you also have to have an annual salary of no more than 80% of the average median income (AMI) in your county. You can look up your AMI here. This chart shows more specific numbers for South Carolinians according to the size of your household.

”In Cherokee County or Union County, that is going to look something like at your household income in the $40,000 — $50,000 range, and again it changes by county and household size. The larger the household, kind of the bigger more populated county you are in, typically the higher the income limit is going to be for this program,” said Winston.

While SC Stay Plus serves 39 counties, the others, like Spartanburg, Anderson and Greenville, have their own COVID-19-related Emergency Rental Assistance.

Clicking on your county in this interactive SC Housing map shows you which programs are available to you.

And it’s not just renters. A new South Carolina “Homeowner Rescue Program” that just began this spring helps with things like mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities for struggling homeowners.

And the median income for that program is higher, 150 percent of the county average based on household size. So, for a Greenville family of three, this online eligibility calculator shows the cutoff is $115,000.

Back in Clinton, Green Vance said she knew she had qualified and was told the check was on the way to Clinton Utilities. But as the day went on, she called 7NEWS for help.

We reached out to Clinton and SC Stay Plus. By later that afternoon, her water and electricity were back on. And with temperatures in the high 80s, she was grateful.

“I would love to thank SC Stay Plus as well as News Channel 7 because if it wasn’t for you all two, I don’t know where I would be,” said Green Vance.

”We were happy to make the calls and make sure everybody was aware of the situation and knew that she had been approved and things were being resolved. We are thrilled that she was able to stay safely in her home,” said Winston.

About half of the SC Stay Plus program for renters has been used already. But the Housing Authority said there should be enough funding to last into 2023. As for the Homeowner Rescue Program, that has at least $145 million available.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

Emergency snap benefits to expire in Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) — Big changes to a critical food assistance program are less than two weeks away. Starting Wednesday, June 1, SNAP benefits in Georgia will go back to the way they were before the pandemic. The Georgia Department of Human Services announced that P-SNAP benefits will end on May 31, 2022. Eligible customers will […]
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Only on 4 - Juneteenth MegaFest to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Juneteenth is one month away, celebrating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War. There will be an inaugural Juneteenth GVL MegaFest the weekend of June 19th. WYFF News 4 Today's Destiny Chance spoke exclusively with the leaders...
GREENVILLE, SC
carolinapanorama.com

UNCOVERED: Senator gets grants for charities, then checks disappear

COLUMBIA — An Upstate senator has singlehandedly withheld some $125,000 in funds the state promised to three Greenville charities for a summer camp, after-school program and fitness park — a trio of projects designed to benefit underprivileged children and low-income seniors. Checks that state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville,...
COLUMBIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Workers at Columbia Starbucks location on strike

Columbia, S.C. (S.C.)–Some employees at a Midlands Starbucks have gone on strike. In a statement provided to ABC Columbia, an employee representative says the strike is in response to recent firings at the location over attempts to join a union. Employees we spoke with say they want to go...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston City Paper

A look at South Carolina’s new laws

The S.C. General Assembly passed 129 new laws during the 2022 session, including measures to spend lots of money, redraw legislative districts, allow early voting, ban vaccine mandates and keep transgender students from playing women’s sports. All but 17 have been signed into law. Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Rent#Financial Aid#Sc#Utilities
FingerLakes1.com

Do you qualify for up to $1,000 in COVID bonus checks?

Front-line workers will be getting up to $100 in bonus checks. The checks will go employees who were working high-risk jobs during COVID. In Augusta, Georgia, the city is giving back to employees who worked on the front-lines during COVID. The city intends to pay people who worked jobs with high risk of getting infected during the pandemic. Additional details are available here.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Company to expand in Richland County, add 51 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LaserForm & Machine, a metal fabrication and machine shop, announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company is investing $5 million and creating 51 new jobs. Located at 10010 Farrow Road in Columbia, LaserForm & Machine is a 53,000 square foot metal fabrication and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
abcnews4.com

SCORE minority business grant is a 'gamechanger' for Lowcountry entrepreneurs

WTGS — SCORE is one of the nation’s largest small business support and mentorship programs. South Carolina’s Low Country SCORE chapter announced that it will continue its pilot program for minority-owned businesses grants serving businesses in Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, and Hampton Counties. The Lowcountry chapter awarded 11...
BEAUFORT, SC
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — The USGS reported an earthquake in South Carolina Saturday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake was detected about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 am. This is one of numerous earthquakes reported in the area in the past several months.
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

2 more South Carolina men arrested for allegedly for participating in Jan. 6 riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men from Charleston were arrested Friday for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. According to the FBI, Chadwick Clifton and David Johnston traveled to Washington to participate in the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Clifton documented their trip on social media apps like TikTok. A […]
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy