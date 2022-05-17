ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie City, IA

Governor Reynolds signs "historic" biofuels bill

By Iowa's News Now

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is signs a biofuels bill Tuesday morning in Prairie City. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to adopt an E-15 standard. Setting the stage for the single largest expansion of biofuels in our states history," says Gov. Kim...



