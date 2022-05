DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for weather whip lash with temperatures on Thursday expected to be near 90 degrees in Denver. By Friday we’ll be lucky to see 50 degrees and it could even snow a little bit Friday night into Saturday. May snow is no stranger to Colorado, even in the lower elevations. In fact Denver averages 1.7 inches of snow during May, according to the entire written record since 1882. The last time Denver saw a measurable snowfall during the month of May was in 2019 when three different days produced measurable snow that year. Red Rocks Amphitheatre (credit: CBS) A...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO