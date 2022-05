Originally Posted On: https://echorecovery.org/blog/family-based-addiction-prevention/. Family-based prevention programs aim to prevent youth from falling victim to substance abuse issues by focusing on what families can offer. In fact, research has shown that family-based techniques can be the most effective way of preventing adolescent substance abuse, especially in adolescent girls. Since adolescence (ages 10-19) is a critical time for brain development, substance abuse during this time can not only lead to addiction, but a host of other problems, including disruptions in brain function, memory, behavior control, judgment, learning, and even motivation.

