Thanks, Volunteers

Southampton Village 3-bedroom condominium south of the highway with community pool and tennis. Close to Jitney, village restaurants, shopping and the beaches, this lovely, private condominium has 2.5 baths, central air, 2 parking spaces in front of the unit, laundry, wifi and internet. Rental includes all utilities, and use of the barbecue and patio. Enjoy your summer at this lovely, furnished condominium with formal living and dining rooms, plenty of closet space, and fully equipped kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. The master bedroom (en-suite) on the second floor has a balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds. Available June 15 through Labor Day.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO