NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, will open a new location in Franklin on Tuesday, May 24, following the success of its first location in the Sylvan Park neighborhood. The Franklin location will be at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 106 in the growing McEwen Northside development.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO