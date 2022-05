STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY WAS THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022. MR. WALLEY BECAME OUR STATE SENATOR THIS YEAR AS A RESULT OF STATEWIDE REDISTRICTING. HE GREW UP IN LAGRANGE, TN, CURRENTLY RESIDES IN BOLIVAR, AND REPRESENTS CONSTITUENTS IN SOUTHERN TENNESSEE COUNTIES ALONG US-64 FROM FAYETTE THRU LAWRENCE PLUS CHESTER AND HAYWOOD COUNTIES. HIS DISTRICT INCLUDES THE MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLANT THAT IS BEING CONSTRUCTED NEAR BROWNSVILLE. LIKE OTHER SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES IN TENNESSEE, MR. WALLEY IS A CITIZEN LEGISLATOR. HIS BACKGROUND IS IN COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH, AND HE CURRENTLY WORKS WITH A NON-PROFIT THAT ASSISTS KIDS WHO ARE BECOMING TOO OLD FOR FOSTER CARE. SENATOR WALLEY TOUCHED ON A RANGE OF SUBJECTS INCLUDING STATE AID TO EDUCATION, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, EXPANSION OF BROADBAND INTO RURAL AREAS, ROAD MAINTENANCE, AND THE STATE’S RAINY DAY FUND.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO