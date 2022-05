A STOLEN VEHICLE OUT OF GILES COUNTY WAS RECOVERED LATE WEEK AFTER A MULT AGENCY NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION RESUTED IN THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT IN MT PLEASANT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE SEARCH WAS CONDUCTED ON THE RESIDENCE OF JAMES DERRICK POWELL, 47, OF WALDROP ROAD AND RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF NARCOTICS AND PARAPHERNALIA. AGENTS ALSO RECOVERED A VEHICLE THAT WAS REPORTED STOLEN FROM GILES COUNTY. SEVERAL VEHICLES A BMW 320, MERCEDES ESD, AND A GMC PICKUP WERE SEIZED, ALONG WITH $1,380 IN CASH. MORE CHARGES WILL BE FORTHCOMING AND WILL BE PRESENTED AT THE NEXT SESSION OF THE GILES COUNTY GRAND JURY. THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, THE 22ND DRUG TASK FORCE, TBI & MAURY CO. SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO