Police activity Old Town Goleta

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 A.M., Oxnard police officers arrested 35-year-old Israel Castro Silva, a transient and charged him with three (3) counts of felony vandalism. Silva is accused of using a rock to smash a window to the Oxnard Police Storefront at the CenterPoint Mall, and to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects wanted for bringing a large amount of narcotics into the county. Julian Ackerman (31) of Coalinga and Zoe Rutledge (20) of Nipomo was arrested on April 22 at 10:30 pm after Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the car with two occupants, Ackerman and a female driver, Rutledge.
Two 16-year-olds were charged with arson for their involvement in a late-night fire at Hueneme High School in Oxnard
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Angel Izona Bowdey arrived at On the Go gas station, a car with two people inside blocked her from pulling up to the pumps. She honked but it didn’t budge. Bowdey, 24, got out and yelled at the occupants of the Chrysler 200. She told them to move and slammed […]
LYNWOOD — Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. Deputies from the Century Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Imperial Highway, east of Atlantic Avenue, where they located the victim in a parking lot who was suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash is seeking to enter a pretrial diversion program on the grounds she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence. If the court finds Stephanie Heninger qualifies, she could avoid jail time and instead undergo treatment through a mental […]
– A fire broke out early this morning at around 5:34 a.m. at a Templeton residence on Sunnyside Way. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officers evacuated nearby homes and fire crews worked on retrieving pets from the fire. Two adult residents and one child were home when the fire...
VENTURA, CA- The trial for a man charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and methadone proceeded Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court with testimonies from forensic experts and testimony from the defendant himself. The first witness called to the stand was Scott Coley, a forensic scientist at the...
A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was identified Thursday by the coroner’s office. The crash occurred on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was reported at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, CHP Officer...
A man accused of attempted murder by stabbing was arrested in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the crime occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 184 Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a pickup truck and sedan collided. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two children and two adults were majorly injured in the crash and have been transported to Kern […]
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a small brush fire on the shoulder of Highway 101 under the State Street overpass on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. The fire was first reported on Highway 101 and La Cumbre Road just...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They stopped at the food court, visiting Wetzel’s Pretzels and Cinnabon, and shopped at Aeropostale before leaving Valley Plaza mall the evening of May 5. As they drove through the parking lot in a Toyota Camry, Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, Denell Martray King and Christopher Jamurea Thompson, members of the East Side […]
Wanted felon from Coalinga tracked into San Luis Obispo County. – In April, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s Gang Task Force were tracking a wanted felon, 31-year-old Julian Ackerman of Coalinga, who was suspected of driving into San Luis Obispo County with a large amount of narcotics.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a man down in the 1400 block of N. Chester Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Bakersfield, dead near the railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road. […]
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a drone operator who got stuck on the side of a cliff on More Mesa near Mockingbird Lane in the Goleta Valley on Tuesday night. Firefighters found the victim and his friend who had ridden bikes down a trail. When...
A judge has ordered two Oxnard men to stand trial in connection with what prosecutors say was a gang-related shooting in El Rio that left one person dead. Deputies say that around 12:38 AM on January 11, 2020, they received a report of a shooting in that unincorporated area adjacent to Oxnard.
