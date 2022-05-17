ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Police activity Old Town Goleta

By SBSand
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Yikes, that would be good info for the public to be aware of! Is it attached to the...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 1

Related
vidanewspaper.com

Arrested for smashing police office and clinic

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 A.M., Oxnard police officers arrested 35-year-old Israel Castro Silva, a transient and charged him with three (3) counts of felony vandalism. Silva is accused of using a rock to smash a window to the Oxnard Police Storefront at the CenterPoint Mall, and to...
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
thedowneypatriot.com

Detectives investigate deadly shooing in Lynwood

LYNWOOD — Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. Deputies from the Century Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Imperial Highway, east of Atlantic Avenue, where they located the victim in a parking lot who was suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
LYNWOOD, CA
KGET

Accused hit-and-run driver seeks pretrial diversion, claims PTSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash is seeking to enter a pretrial diversion program on the grounds she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence. If the court finds Stephanie Heninger qualifies, she could avoid jail time and instead undergo treatment through a mental […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Kellogg#Fatality#Le
davisvanguard.org

In DUI Trial, Accused Admits Pot, Methadone in System

VENTURA, CA- The trial for a man charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and methadone proceeded Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court with testimonies from forensic experts and testimony from the defendant himself. The first witness called to the stand was Scott Coley, a forensic scientist at the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Malibu Crash

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was identified Thursday by the coroner’s office. The crash occurred on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was reported at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, CHP Officer...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Cars
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cliff Rescue at More Mesa

Both engines, utility 11 and Battalion are all still on the scene. Please keep us updated! Heard all the sirens, I hope that they can get them off quickly before it's fully dark.
RESCUE, CA
KGET

4 injured in a rollover crash on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 184 Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a pickup truck and sedan collided. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two children and two adults were majorly injured in the crash and have been transported to Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man found dead near train tracks identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a man down in the 1400 block of N. Chester Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Bakersfield, dead near the railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kvta.com

Two Oxnard Men Ordered To Stand Trial For Gang-Related Killing

A judge has ordered two Oxnard men to stand trial in connection with what prosecutors say was a gang-related shooting in El Rio that left one person dead. Deputies say that around 12:38 AM on January 11, 2020, they received a report of a shooting in that unincorporated area adjacent to Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy