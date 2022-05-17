ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

USS Gravely in the Baltic: Joining fun with Ukrainian children while bolstering NATO allies

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

Sometimes, following a military strategy can feel like a tug of war. Sometimes, it is one.

Operating 1,000 miles as the crow flies from the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, of which the USS Gravely is part, its Norfolk-based crew is carrying out the group’s mission: bolstering NATO’s eastern flank.

And on a sunny day in Gdynia, Poland, that meant sailors had a chance to join the fun at a school field day, including adding some muscle to the kids’ tug-of-wars. Some of those children’s families had fled the fighting in Ukraine.

Gravely’s sailors also organized a warehouse full of items for displaced Ukrainian families.

Poland is on NATO’s front line with Russia, as is Lithuania, where the Gravely also stopped during its Baltic mission.

The ship hosted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a port call in the city of Klaipėda, behind the northern end of the 60 mile Curonian Spit that straddles the country’s border with Russia.

“Our brothers and sisters in this country have been strong supporters of NATO,” said Cmdr. Hunter Washburn, Gravely’s commanding officer.

Such visits are “another step towards an even stronger partnership,” he said.

They are part of the message Gravely, like the other Norfolk-based destroyers that recently returned from operating in the Baltic, is there to send: the U.S. Navy is committed to bolstering NATO allies bordering Russia.

It is a message that involves more than a tug of war, or a presidential visit.

In the Baltic, Gravely has conducted air defense exercises with NATO allies, as well as drilling on ship handling and maneuvering with allies’ warships. Training also included divisional tactical exercises, a chance for junior officers to direct movements and operations as if they were in command.

Moving north from the Mediterranean, where the Truman and its air wing are running air policing missions over NATO territory and seas in southeastern Europe, meant breaking out “beanies, long johns, gloves and cold weather socks to make sure sailors were warm and safe while conducting their duties topside in the weather,” Washburn said.

“The cold affects different systems in different ways, but most of the concerns just require extra maintenance to ensure we stay mission ready,” he added.

And while “There are some logistical timelines that change, ... we have been able to depend on our partners and allies for support while receiving supplies and fuel during our port visits,” Washburn said.

Throughout, the crew did their work with Gravely-like flair — as when Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Woods took his reenlistment oath 125 feet up in the air, on the yardarm of the destroyer’s mast.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Baltic#Uss Gravely#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Lithuanian#Cmdr#Norfolk#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
926
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy